Eutelsat: Termination of Capacity Contracts on Express AT1 and AT2 Satellites

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces the termination of its contracts for capacity on the RSCC-owned and operated Express AT1 and AT2 satellites.

The termination follows the failure of RSCC’s Express AT1 satellite located at the 56° East position, and the planned relocation of the Express AT2 satellite from its current position at 140° East.

Eutelsat had contracted leases for capacity on these satellites to complement coverage provided by the EUTELSAT 36C and 36D satellites located at 36° East.

The termination of these agreements will have a low single-digit million impact on revenues, and virtually no impact on EBITDA in FY 2025-26. It does not alter any of the elements of Eutelsat’s financial objectives.

Further to the termination of these contracts, Eutelsat’s GEO fleet now stands at 31 satellites versus 33 previously.

