WHOOP and Samuel Ross MBE Announce First Limited-Edition Collection Drop for PROJECT TERRAIN

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, today announces that the first limited-edition collection drop of PROJECT TERRAIN, the multi-year collaboration between WHOOP and Samuel Ross MBE via SR_A, is now available for purchase. The debut collection introduces a technical garment system engineered for movement across environments - redefining the city as a modern training ground for daily performance.

PROJECT TERRAIN marks a first for WHOOP, featuring reimagined executions of WHOOP bands, elevated WHOOP Body apparel, and the company’s first entry into technical outerwear. Designed as a unified system, each piece integrates the WHOOP device intentionally and visibly, transforming it from something worn discreetly into a central design element.

Defined by SR_A’s architectural sportswear signatures, and innovative material development, combined with the design precision WHOOP is known for, PROJECT TERRAIN showcases the brands’ joint commitment to creating materials with elite form and function that drive the human experience.

With an intentional design rooted in quiet confidence and precision, the new collection celebrates the legacy of the WHOOP device, with elevated designs that makes the hardware stand out. For example, the new PROJECT TERRAIN outerwear incorporates unique graphics and perforations to subtly draw the eye to the WHOOP device utilizing 3M and Reflective Flex to enhance visibility when in darker elements.

“PROJECT TERRAIN is the most ambitious and innovative collaboration WHOOP has ever undertaken,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “The capsule that Samuel developed marks our evolution from a performance technology built for athletes into a true lifestyle brand that sets the standard for modern discipline.”

PROJECT TERRAIN Drop 1 Collection:

Built for low-light performance and urban training environments, the collection unifies form and function through reflective detailing, bonded construction, and WHOOP Any-Wear Technology.

WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG Bands: 01 - STRATA BAND 1 - WILD OAK & COAL Engineered for low-light conditions, the new bands feature a raised weave with highly reflective graphic detailing, along with a new jacquard construction, creating a strong dimensional focal point on-wrist, without compromising everyday wear. The clasps include customized etching with the WHOOP x SR_A logos.

Men’s Base and Outerwear: 01 - SOLARE TECHNICAL SHORT A high-performance short featuring an inner stretch compression liner and outer high-luster woven shell for structure and mobility. Bonded detailing enhances durability and stability. Reflective elements provide 360° visibility. Enabled with WHOOP Any-Wear Technology, including a removable Any-Wear Pod for off-wrist data capture. 01 - TERRA MUSCLE LONG SLEEVE A compressive long sleeve constructed from lightweight stretch fabric that moves naturally with the body. Reflective detailing ensures 360° visibility in low-light conditions. 01 - SOLARE TECHNICAL RUNNING JACKET- MEN A fully bonded running jacket engineered for low-light training with 360° reflectivity and a functional wrist window for device visibility. Weather-ready construction and a packable hood enhance adaptability across conditions.

Women’s Base and Outwear: 01 - LUNA PERFORMANCE BRA A two-layer performance bra with bonded side seams to reduce friction and create a smooth, supportive, close-to-body fit. Integrated with WHOOP Any-Wear Technology and a removable Any-Wear Pod for off-wrist wear. 01 - LUNA PERFORMANCE SHORT A high-performance short constructed without side seams and finished with a bonded hem for a clean, sculpted fit. Made from soft, squat-proof fabric with subtle reflective detailing. Includes removable Any-Wear Pod functionality. 01 - SOLARE TECHNICAL RUNNING JACKET- WOMEN A structured running jacket engineered for 360° visibility in low-light environments, featuring a defined cinched waist and wrist window for device visibility. Fully adaptable with a packable hood.



“Over the years I’ve had a deep love for WHOOP and their excellency in design, and with PROJECT TERRAIN I wanted to hone in on the mutual feeling you get when you meet another WHOOP user,” said Samuel Ross, Global Creative Director, WHOOP x SR_A. “I wanted to make sure we were creating pieces that were intentional with their visibility of WHOOP and created a new identity of what it means to be wearing WHOOP. In the end it becomes its own visual language of hardware with a beautiful design that is rooted in high-performance first.”

“PROJECT TERRAIN marks a pivotal commercial moment for the studio – bringing a considered design system to market through garments and products people can actively wear, train in, and integrate into their daily lives,” said Yi Ng, Co-Founder & CEO, SR_A.

To view images of the new collection please visit the Digital Press Kit. To shop the collection, please visit https://shop.whoop.com/us/en/samuelross/.

About WHOOP:

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and long-term health. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $400 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About SR_A:

SR_A is a Global Design Studio spanning industrial design, garment design & architecture, headquartered in London, UK co-founded by Samuel Ross and his long-time business partner, Yi Ng.

The studio is known for its distinct, bold visual style that merges a minimalist ethos and deeply functional decisions that blur design disciplines.

The Design Studio has received numerous global accolades, from the LVMH Design prize (2019), Three British Fashion Awards (2017-2022) , two EDIDA Awards (2025) ,the Fuori Salone Awards (2024), & the Design Miami Basel Award for best contemporary design (2024).

The Design Studio holds numerous patents within the luxury and design sector, having collaborated with multi-year global partners including LVMH group (2019-2026), Apple Group (2020-2026), Nike Group (2016-2024) and Inditex Group (2025).

SR_A designs live permanently across global museums through direct acquisition, including The Met, The V&A, & The Design Museum.

Product designs have ranged from $200 fragrances to $150k Tourbillon watches.