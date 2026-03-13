e.l.f. Takes Over the NWSL with New Talent, New Cities and New Partnerships to Connect with Fans in 2026

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN, brands from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announce expansions for the second year of their three-year partnership, headlined by signing soccer’s rising star and expanding into two new markets in 2026 with the intention to scale impact, amplify voices and create opportunities for the next generation of empowered.legendary.females.

e.l.f. is excited to welcome Ally Sentnor, Kansas City Current, to their roster of talent. Ally was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and was voted 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. She joins current e.l.f.-sponsored athletes Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC), Jess Carter (Gotham FC) and Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current) as ambassadors of positivity, inclusivity and accessibility.

“Finding a brand like e.l.f. that aligns with my values of leaving the game better than I found it and helping players and fans to experience the positive impact soccer has to offer made it an easy choice in partnering up for the 2026 season,” said Ally Sentnor, Kansas City Current.

e.l.f. is making a donation on behalf of each player to the charity of their choice to create real impact in the communities that matter to them most: Football for Her, Mercy Street, Bishop Sullivan Center, The Prospect KC and South Bronx United.

e.l.f. begins the 2026 season more engaged with soccer fans and players of all ages and abilities in two new locations: Boston and Denver, bringing e.l.f.’s presence to all 16 NWSL markets including Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Louisville, New York, North Carolina, Orlando, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Utah and Washington D.C.

The success of the 2024-2025 NWSL season was fueled by growing fandom:

The NWSL delivered a record 2.62 billion total minutes viewed across all platforms, the highest total in league history.*

On TikTok, NWSL followers doubled and engagement climbed 68%, underscoring the league’s growing resonance with women 18-34 (up 30% YOY).*

The women’s soccer fanbase is expected to grow by nearly 40% globally by 2031, becoming one of the top five worldwide sports.**

This enthusiasm underscores the cultural significance and endless possibilities for e.l.f. to inspire, empower and create opportunities for players and fans of women's soccer.

As the NWSL's first official makeup and skincare partner and Presenting Partner of the NWSL Challenge Cup through 2027, e.l.f. is disrupting norms, shaping culture and connecting communities by creating moments that redefine what’s possible and challenge expectations.

“Together, e.l.f. and the NWSL are building a movement where beauty and sport intersect and every fan can see their own possibility reflected in the players both on and off the field,” said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Soccer is uniquely powerful because it’s the most played girls’ team sport globally, which gives us the signal to continue to drive progress forward by removing barriers to entry so passionate, talented players have opportunities to reach their full potential and fans can experience the true camaraderie that an IRL community fosters.”

In the 2026-2027 season, e.l.f. will be expanding matchday activations across NWSL markets, deepening athlete collaborations, enhancing fan experiences and community initiatives designed to democratize access both on and off the field.

Glow For Glory Expansion: This season, e.l.f. is expanding last years’ competition timing to welcome more girls, in more locations, over a longer period of time. Once they’ve entered the challenge, e.l.f. will create more personalized touchpoints so each competitor feels seen and supported.

This season, e.l.f. is expanding last years’ competition timing to welcome more girls, in more locations, over a longer period of time. Once they’ve entered the challenge, e.l.f. will create more personalized touchpoints so each competitor feels seen and supported. SoccerGirl Partnership: e.l.f. is launching a new partnership with the largest channel dedicated exclusively to women’s soccer, which has established itself as the most engaged and authentic community. e.l.f. will be hitting the road with SoccerGirl to engage analogue with its fans and communities in beauty deserts across the country, hand e.l.f. players the mic to have honest, unfiltered conversations about women’s soccer and create content that celebrates the community, inspires confidence and empowers participation.

e.l.f. is launching a new partnership with the largest channel dedicated exclusively to women’s soccer, which has established itself as the most engaged and authentic community. e.l.f. will be hitting the road with SoccerGirl to engage analogue with its fans and communities in beauty deserts across the country, hand e.l.f. players the mic to have honest, unfiltered conversations about women’s soccer and create content that celebrates the community, inspires confidence and empowers participation. NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f. : e.l.f. will be onsite with fans for this midseason tentpole moment, celebrating 2025 NWSL Champion Gotham FC and 2025 NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current, with all four of e.l.f.’s athletes competing.

: e.l.f. will be onsite with fans for this midseason tentpole moment, celebrating 2025 NWSL Champion Gotham FC and 2025 NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current, with all four of e.l.f.’s athletes competing. NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel : The biggest moment of the season, a week full of NWSL Championship activity, where e.l.f. will show up at multiple touchpoints for fans and players.

: The biggest moment of the season, a week full of NWSL Championship activity, where e.l.f. will show up at multiple touchpoints for fans and players. Broadcast Bootcamp: As a career-shaping initiative that opens doors for current and former players beyond the pitch, the NWSL Broadcast Bootcamp is a high-impact platform that champions women’s voices in sports media. e.l.f.’s support of this initiative poses the opportunity to invest in players’ futures and show up in a meaningful way that reinforces its long-term commitment to the league and its community.

“e.l.f. understood from day one that the most valuable thing a brand can do in women’s sports right now is show up consistently and build something real. That needs to be done with players, with fans and with the communities around our game, which is exactly the kind of partnership that moves our league forward,” said NWSL Senior Vice President of Partnerships Matt Soloff.

“e.l.f. enables me to show up as my full self on and off the pitch,” said Jaedyn Shaw, Gotham FC 2025 NWSL Champion, and was featured in the give an e.l.f. campaign. “As a representative for all the little girls who look like me, e.l.f. shines a brighter light on the importance of confidence, representation and supporting the next generation of women athletes.”

“With e.l.f.’s support, I am encouraged to take the field with confidence and showcase every version of myself, so I never have to choose between being a princess and a bulldozer,” said Jess Carter, Gotham FC, NWSL 2025 Champion, and was featured in e.l.f.’s Show Yourse.l.f. film series.

“e.l.f. is demonstrating that real change happens when brands show up consistently, invest genuinely and put players and fans first,” said Lo’eau LaBonta, Kansas City Current. “It is incredible to see the change that’s transpired over the decade I’ve played in the NWSL and how brands like e.l.f. contribute to the positive growth trajectory we see year over year.”

FootballCo, a global media company dedicated to championing women’s soccer and an official media partner of the NWSL, will lead activations on behalf of e.l.f. across digital, social and experiential channels.

The NWSL partnership reinforces e.l.f.'s broader commitment to supporting women athletes and breaking barriers in women’s sports. In addition to the NWSL, e.l.f. has and continues to support the Billie Jean King Cup, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) with Kendall Coyne Schofield, NASCAR driver Katherine Legge, the Wonder Women of Wrestling Varsity Tournament and Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonis, amongst other trailblazers who are redefining what's possible.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People, Naturium and rhode, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers, offering e.l.f. clean and vegan products. e.l.f. Beauty proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.’s ethos, the company donates at least 2% of the prior year’s profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com.

About the National Women's Soccer League

The National Women’s Soccer League is the premier women’s professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. The clubs are Angel City FC, Bay FC, Boston Legacy FC, Chicago Stars FC, Denver Summit FC, Gotham FC, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, North Carolina Courage, NWSL Atlanta, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Seattle Reign FC, Utah Royals FC, and Washington Spirit.