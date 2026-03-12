Radial Equity Partners Announces Partnership with Thomas Precision Machining

RICE LAKE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial Equity Partners (“Radial”) today announced an investment in Thomas Precision Machining (“TPM”), a leading provider of replacement parts, service and equipment for industrial processing applications, primarily serving the protein and food processing industries.

Founded in 1981, TPM is known for its technical expertise, dedication to its customers and ability to provide high-quality replacement parts and service that are essential to maintaining uptime and operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Rice Lake, WI, with additional facilities in Louisiana and Georgia.

“Over the past four decades, TPM has built its name on a commitment to quality, reliability and doing right by our customers,” said Kevin Nyara, outgoing CEO and owner of TPM. “I am proud of the team we have built and the trust our customers place in us every day. Partnering with Radial will provide the resources and strategic support to continue investing in our people and capabilities while preserving the values that have defined TPM for more than 40 years.”

Tom Goeke, former CEO of Milacron and of Klöckner Pentaplast, will serve as Chairman of TPM. “TPM is a business with a strong culture, deep customer relationships and differentiated technical capabilities,” said Goeke. “We see a meaningful opportunity to build on this foundation as TPM enters its next phase of growth.”

Joel Haney, Partner at Radial, added, “TPM’s long history of growth is a reflection of the skill and dedication of its team. The company’s many experienced employees are critical to delivering dependable quality and service to TPM’s customers. We are excited to partner with the TPM team to support continued investment in the people and processes that have made the company a trusted partner to its customers.”

Origin Merchant Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Thomas Precision Machining.

Stout acted as exclusive financial advisor to Radial Equity Partners.

About Thomas Precision Machining:

Thomas Precision Machining provides highly engineered parts, equipment and related services for industrial process equipment. The company is recognized for its engineering expertise, industry-leading service and customer-focused approach. TPM serves customers across a variety of industrial applications where quality, reliability and precision are critical. More information about TPM is available at www.tpm-inc.com.

About Radial:

Radial is a private equity firm focused on investing in leading middle market businesses. Radial brings sector expertise and deep industry relationships to partner with management teams and support growth. More information about Radial is available at www.radialequity.com.