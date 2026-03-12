Concrete Integrates with Binance Wallet to Enable Access to Institutional-Grade USDT Yield

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueprint Finance, a multi-chain DeFi infrastructure company, today announced that its Ethereum-based institutional-grade vault infrastructure, Concrete, has integrated with the Binance Wallet ecosystem. This milestone enables Binance Wallet users to access sophisticated, risk-adjusted USDT yield strategies directly through their native wallet interface.

Concrete is purpose-built to address fundamental challenges in DeFi by providing infrastructure that prioritizes risk-adjusted yield strategies over short-term yield maximization.

“Integrating Concrete directly into Binance Wallet is a major step toward making sophisticated on-chain yield infrastructure accessible at a global scale,” said Nic Roberts-Huntley, CEO and co-founder of Blueprint Finance. “For too long, sophisticated on-chain yield strategies have been siloed behind fragmented interfaces and operational complexity. By embedding Concrete Vaults natively within one of the world’s most widely used wallet ecosystems, we’re bringing disciplined, risk-adjusted USDT yield strategies1 to a global audience. This integration reflects the signal that DeFi is headed away from unsustainable yield chasing and toward infrastructure that institutions and retail users alike can rely on.”

Institutional-grade vault strategies are available natively inside one of the most widely used wallet ecosystems in the world. With tens of millions of users globally, Binance has become the gateway through which retail participants, power users, and institutions alike access decentralized finance. This integration also removes the fragmentation that has historically kept advanced on-chain strategies out of mainstream reach.

Concrete’s vault engine utilizes modular smart contract architecture and quantitative modeling frameworks originally developed for institutional environments. It separates custody, strategy execution, and accounting into enforceable layers, while automation reduces operational friction. Concrete Vaults seek to provide risk-adjusted, institutional-grade strategies, where each strategy is evaluated using quantitative models that account for volatility, downside probability, liquidity depth, and execution costs.2

To celebrate the integration, Concrete is launching a promotional rewards campaign of up to $200,000 in total rewards for eligible participants. Eligible users who stake at least 100 USDT in the Concrete USDT Vault via Binance Wallet may participate in the rewards program, alongside the vault’s ongoing yield generation. Reward structure and form are subject to change. Real-time APY will adjust dynamically based on participation and market conditions.

About Concrete

Concrete is an Ethereum-based protocol that provides institutional-grade tooling for on-chain yield generation. With a proven track record of executing billions in structured flow volume, Concrete offers sophisticated vault architecture and strategy layering to enable secure and transparent yield generation in the DeFi ecosystem. Concrete is part of the Blueprint ecosystem.

About Blueprint Finance

Blueprint Finance is a multi-chain DeFi infrastructure company and the core developer of both the Ethereum-based Concrete and Solana-based Glow Finance. Concrete powers tokenized DeFi native vault infrastructure and the creation of new derivatives for any asset, while Glow powers yield, trading, and lending on Solana. The company's quantitative framework transforms complex DeFi mechanisms into products that work reliably for both institutions and individuals alike. By eliminating traditional DeFi pain points, such as liquidation risk and capital fragmentation, Blueprint is building the technical foundation for broader institutional adoption of decentralized finance.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer of securities, investment advice, or a solicitation of any kind. Yield is variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation involves smart contract risk, market risk, and potential loss of principal. Users should review all applicable terms and conduct their own research before participating. Concrete vaults are not insured by any government agency.