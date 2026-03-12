Aptar Pharma and COVIRIX Medical Partner to Develop Inhalable Antiviral Treatments

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery, dosing, protection technologies and services, today announced a technical collaboration with COVIRIX Medical Pty Ltd (“COVIRIX Medical”), an Australian biopharma company under a Letter of Intent.

The collaboration will focus on a feasibility study to adapt Aptar Pharma’s proprietary dry powder inhalation (DPI) platform for the delivery of COVIRIX Medical’s antiviral compound. If successful, the project intends to explore development of an integrated finished product for potential use against several pandemic‑potential respiratory viruses including - but not limited to - Covid-19, seasonal influenza, avian influenza and RSV.

COVIRIX Medical reports that its antiviral portfolio has demonstrated positive virology results against key pandemic‑potential viruses. The company is advancing its patented broad‑spectrum antiviral compounds toward inhaled delivery to directly target the respiratory tract, aiming for high local efficacy while minimizing systemic side effects.

“Covirix’s portfolio of antivirals addresses several global challenges, and Aptar Pharma is proud to actively support and accelerate the development of a product that has the potential to help patients worldwide,” said Jonathan Mulpas, Aptar Pharma’s Director of Business Development, Pulmonary Category. “Our specialized services were created precisely for this purpose - to guide customers through complex regulatory pathways and advance their programs efficiently, backed by more than three decades of deep experience in respiratory drug delivery.”

Dr. Kumud Dhital, Director and CEO of COVIRIX Medical, added, “This collaboration provides access to critical delivery technology and commercial relationships. It accelerates our path to market for a much-needed antiviral solution, creating a win-win for both companies and global public health.”

Aptar Pharma’s advanced Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) technology, Orbital™, is a novel, easy to use device that delivers high payload powder drug formulations directly to the lungs. A single use or reusable, adaptable, hand-held dry powder inhaler, Orbital provides many advantages over powder capsule drug delivery methods for a growing range of molecules.

This collaboration will also leverage Aptar Pharma’s range of services, including formulation development via Nanopharm, an Aptar Pharma company, to facilitate and accelerate the development of the finished drug product.

The collaboration described above is focused on feasibility work and does not guarantee the development or commercialization of any product.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc. a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing. Aptar partners with the world’s top healthcare and consumer brands to deliver medicines and create exceptional user experiences. Serving diverse markets, from pharmaceutical to beauty to food and beverage, Aptar combines market expertise with proprietary design, engineering and science to develop innovative solutions that help improve lives worldwide. Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aptar employs 14,000 dedicated people across 20 countries. Learn more at http://www.aptar.com.

About COVIRIX Medical

COVIRIX Medical is an Australian biotechnology company focused on repurposing and developing antiviral therapeutics for pandemic and epidemic respiratory diseases. For further information, visit www.covirix.com.