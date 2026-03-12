eClinicalWorks AI and Cloud-Powered Solutions Drive Rural Healthcare Transformation at Hyndman Area Health Center

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced today that Hyndman Area Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with five locations across South-Central Pennsylvania, is using unified, AI-powered solutions from eClinicalWorks to address the specific needs of its rural population and improve healthcare delivery. By leveraging AI-driven automation, telehealth capabilities, and reliable cloud infrastructure, eClinicalWorks is helping Hyndman Area Health Center improve access to care, reduce administrative burden, and ensure patients in even the most remote parts of its community can receive timely, high-quality services.

"We’ve really embraced AI in the last few years. The healow AI-powered no-show prediction model lowered our no-show rate to 8-9%, which is significantly lower than the national FQHC no-show rate,” said Dr. Brian Stratta, CMO/CEO of Hyndman Area Health Center. “Sunoh.ai handles over 90% of provider documentation, reducing 'pajama time' and improving patient interactions. eClinicalWorks Image AI processes over 4,000 fax pages monthly, streamlining workflows and boosting efficiency, all while helping us deliver high-quality, timely care to our community."

Hyndman Area Health Center’s rural population is often challenged by long travel distances, mountainous terrain, and severe weather, making access to care a critical priority. Committed to its mission of delivering comprehensive, affordable, and compassionate healthcare to all, regardless of ability to pay, the center provides a wide range of integrated services. From primary care to dental and mental health services, Hyndman’s team of dedicated providers ensures care for patients of all ages, from birth through geriatric care. With innovative tools and a patient-centered approach, the center is advancing health outcomes and striving to create a healthier, more equitable community.

Dr. Stratta shared, "Transitioning to a cloud-based EHR was a game-changer for us, particularly given the challenges of our rural location, where network slowness and internet outages are common. With eClinicalWorks Cloud capabilities, we’ve improved efficiency, expanded our reach with initiatives like our mobile dental unit, and made telehealth a cornerstone of care, ensuring patients in remote areas can access services without often treacherous travel."

“In our ongoing effort to improve rural healthcare, we are excited to partner with Hyndman Area Health Center to expand access to advanced technology to their local communities,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “Our cloud-based EHR and AI solutions aim to reduce operational and financial barriers and enhance access to high-quality care for underserved populations. Hyndman Area Health Center’s commitment to enhancing patient engagement and operational efficiency aligns perfectly with our goal to make healthcare technology more accessible. Together, we are working toward more inclusive and equitable healthcare delivery.”

About Hyndman Area Health Center

Hyndman Area Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with five locations in Bedford and Cambria Counties in South-Central Pennsylvania, dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare services to rural populations. The center offers a comprehensive range of services, including medical, dental, and behavioral health care, with a focus on accessibility and patient-centered care. They aim to build a healthier community where every individual has access to high-quality, affordable, and compassionate health care. For more information, please visit https://hyndmanhealth.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.