Marvell and Mojo Vision Collaborate to Develop Next-generation, High-density Micro-LED Connectivity Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Mojo Vision, the high-performance micro-LED platform company, today announced a long-term collaboration to develop a new class of optical interconnect solutions to power the next wave of high-performance AI data center infrastructure.

Today’s rapidly growing AI workloads are beginning to stretch the limits of traditional data center I/O infrastructure. To support these evolving needs, data center architects are looking for ways to more seamlessly connect large arrays of XPUs and link them to shared pools of memory—helping create more efficient and flexible distributed computing architectures. Conventional optical interconnect transceivers continue to play an important role in delivering the bandwidth and performance required across AI data centers. However, meeting future goals for higher bandwidth density, lower power consumption, reduced latency and strong reliability will likely call for new ideas and innovative technologies.

Micro-LED–based optical solutions are emerging as one promising approach to help address these next-generation requirements.

To address this challenge, Marvell served as the largest investor in Mojo Vision’s 2025 Series B Prime financing and entered into a multi-generational agreement to jointly develop a new class of optical interconnects. Built on Mojo Vision’s micro-LED platform and the Marvell® industry-leading connectivity technology portfolio, the new micro-LED connectivity offerings have been in development for more than a year, and will support a variety of AI data center interconnect form factors and applications for hyperscale and cloud data center customers.

“Micro-LED technology represents an important technology capability for high-performance data center connectivity applications,” said Xi Wang, senior vice president and general manager, Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell. “We’re excited to work with Mojo Vision to bring this technology to hyperscalers and cloud data center customers, helping them drive the next wave of AI innovation.”

“Our massively parallel optical I/O design enables thousands of optical lanes in a tiny footprint—about the size of a grain of sand—delivering orders-of-magnitude bandwidth gains while significantly reducing energy per bit,” said Nikhil Balram, CEO of Mojo Vision. “The high density and low cost of our micro-LED arrays allow us to build pixel-level redundancy and dynamically map micro-LED emitters to fiber channels in our proprietary and innovative software, resulting in highly reliable, ultra-dense and power-efficient optical interconnects for next-generation AI clusters.”

“As hyperscalers race to build more efficient AI clusters, the potential opportunities for new optical technologies, including micro-LEDs, are tremendous,” said Vladimir Kozlov, founder and CEO of LightCounting. “The companies that will prevail are the ones solving not just for performance, but for manufacturability, reliability and cost at scale. The collaboration between Marvell and Mojo leveraging their industry-leading technologies put them in a unique position to meet this growing market need.”

Integrating the full electrical and optical stack—high-performance integrated electrical circuitry, an array of tiny micro-LED emitters, photodetectors, custom multicore fiber bundles and software-defined alignment—into a single architecture, the co-developed optical interconnects move terabits of data per millimeter at ultra-low power and very low latency over short distances. With multi-generational industry leadership in high-performance die-to-die high-speed SerDes and optical technology, the Marvell product portfolio continues to expand with consistent, industry-first innovations to provide hyperscalers and cloud data center operators with everything needed to maximize the performance, scale and efficiency of scale-up AI infrastructure.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we’re building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world’s leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world’s data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers’ current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we’re ultimately changing the way tomorrow’s enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

About Mojo Vision

Mojo Vision is pioneering a wafers-in, wafers-out micro-LED platform designed to enable AI applications in multiple high-growth markets. Our integrated approach combines advanced 300mm CMOS circuits, tiny GaN-on-silicon micro-LED emitters, efficient silicon photodetectors, highly multicore fiber bundles, custom micro-lens arrays, and proprietary software and tools to deliver optimized architectures. Leveraging this technology, Mojo Vision has developed a new class of massively parallel optical interconnects that enable thousands of channels in a compact footprint, delivering ultra-high bandwidth density, low energy per bit, and built-in redundancy for reliable AI-scale performance.

