Salience Labs and Keysight Collaborate to Develop First Optical Circuit Switch Testing Environment

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salience Labs Limited, a leader in photonic solutions targeting connectivity for AI datacenter infrastructure, and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), today announced a strategic collaboration to develop the first optical circuit switch (OCS) testing environment. This collaboration positions Keysight as the leader in OCS testing and measurement, establishing it as the expert in how silicon photonics is advancing the performance and reliability of AI workloads. Salience Labs is providing the industry’s highest performing silicon photonics based all-optical switching platform. Using Salience Labs product line, Keysight will demonstrate this new testing solution at OFC 2026, March 17-19 in Los Angeles.

According to Bain & Company, AI will account for close to half of datacenter workloads by 2030. To address this increase in demand, next generation AI datacenters will be required to maximize performance, decrease network latency, reduce power consumption and increase reliability. The Salience Labs and Keysight collaboration offers datacenters with the advanced analysis and research on optical circuit switch technology to identify the solutions required to address those challenges and to meet the needs of AI datacenters today and in the future.

“AI is driving exponential growth in the datacenter market, increasing the demand for scalable networking architectures that deliver high performance, reliability, and cost efficiency,” said Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test & Security Solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Alongside Salience Labs, we are expanding our industry-leading KAI Data Center Builder validation capabilities to include optical circuit switching technologies, enabling datacenter operators and hyperscalers to confidently validate and deploy next-generation infrastructure at scale.”

Salience Labs all-optical switch product line, including its recently released 32-port all-optical silicon photonic switch, enables datacenters to greatly reduce network latency, improving end user performance for scale up networks within the rack and across multiple racks. The Keysight testing environment shows how improving the interconnect capabilities will unlock performance gains utilizing optical circuit switching technology. The result is faster completion times of AI requests for training and inference workloads, along with significant cost and power savings for hyperscalers and large enterprises.

“Our suite of optical circuit solutions is transforming the networking layer of datacenters, enabling a more resilient AI infrastructure today and into the future,” said Vaysh Kewada, CEO and co-founder of Salience Labs. “We have created a robust partner ecosystem with leaders from across the photonics market. Keysight leads the market with the first optical circuit switch testing environment that is allowing Salience Labs to accelerate our development and innovation.”

A demonstration of Keysight’s optical circuit switch environment using Salience Lab’s product line will be shown in Keysight’s Booth #1300 at the OFC conference, March 17-19, 2026. To book a meeting and request a technology demonstration at the show, please reach out to saliencelabs@wireside.com.

About Salience Labs

Salience Labs Limited is a leader in photonic solutions targeting connectivity for AI datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2021 and backed by over a decade of research from the University of Oxford in the UK and the University of Münster in Germany, Salience’s innovative developments in photonic switching technology enable high-speed, ultra-low latency networking fabrics that remove infrastructure bottlenecks for AI workloads. Learn more at www.saliencelabs.ai.