Seyfarth Leads Next Phase of Deal Execution and Diligence Through AI Partnership with Hebbia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seyfarth Shaw LLP today announced a strategic partnership with Hebbia, expanding its use of Hebbia’s AI-powered Matrix platform across its transactional practices to accelerate diligence, deal execution, and legal analysis at scale.

Transactional teams today face rapidly growing volumes of unstructured data and increasingly compressed deal timelines. Clients expect deeper analysis delivered faster, and Seyfarth has responded by deploying AI systems designed to support high-stakes legal work. Hebbia’s platform enables Seyfarth to meet these demands at scale, supporting sophisticated analysis across complex and high-volume document sets while maintaining the rigor required in transactional matters.

As part of the partnership, Seyfarth attorneys have developed firm-specific configurations and AI-enabled review processes that reflect the firm’s legal reasoning, workflows, and institutional knowledge. These capabilities incorporate Seyfarth’s internal structures directly into the platform and are configured to operate within specific client and transaction contexts, creating scalable, bespoke solutions that extend the firm’s capabilities through advanced AI.

The platform supports complex work across Seyfarth’s practice groups, allowing teams to analyze millions of pages of client data with greater accuracy and efficiency. It assists teams in interpreting complex agreements, surfacing obligations across large portfolios, analyzing deal terms, and generating structured outputs for attorneys in real time. By automating large-scale analytical tasks, Seyfarth lawyers are able to focus on strategic advice, negotiations, and resolution of novel and complex issues.

“Today’s transactions move quickly and involve more data and complexity than ever before, and firms cannot simply rely on incremental technology to keep pace,” said Andrew Lucano, chair of Seyfarth’s national Corporate Department. “Hebbia allows us to channel our institutional knowledge into custom AI-powered workflows that reflect each client’s unique dynamics and our advanced internal processes, all while maintaining the rigor, precision, and confidentiality our clients expect.”

The initiative builds on Seyfarth’s longstanding commitment to legal innovation and its history of integrating technology, process design, and data into legal service delivery. The partnership with Hebbia represents a significant advancement in that strategy.

Since adopting Hebbia, Seyfarth has processed more than seven million pages of legal documents through the platform, accelerating dealmaking, diligence, and document review across transactions. The next phase focuses on expanding these implementations—combining Seyfarth’s legal judgment with Hebbia’s enterprise-grade AI infrastructure. All work is conducted within Seyfarth’s secure, governed environment, ensuring client confidentiality, responsible AI use, and compliance with the firm’s data privacy and security standards. This approach strengthens Seyfarth’s ability to manage growing deal volumes, accelerate timelines, and deliver deeper, data-driven insights at scale.

“Seyfarth is setting a new standard for how AI is deployed in M&A and other complex transactions,” said George Sivulka, founder and CEO of Hebbia. “By building firm-specific agents in Hebbia, they’re turning institutional expertise into scalable intelligence and setting a new benchmark for how top firms deliver speed, accuracy, and depth to clients.”

Together, Seyfarth and Hebbia are establishing a model for AI-powered legal practice—where human expertise and machine intelligence operate in concert to deliver the precision, scale, and insight demanded by today’s market.

About Seyfarth Shaw LLP

With approximately 1000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. The firm is recognized for its innovative approach to delivering legal services, combining deep industry knowledge with advanced technology and substantive excellence.

Seyfarth partners with clients to solve complex challenges across sectors including litigation, corporate, real estate, regulatory compliance, labor and employment, and executive compensation and other benefits work. Committed to collaboration and client-focused solutions, Seyfarth continues to set the standard for legal service delivery in an evolving global marketplace.

About Hebbia

Hebbia is the leading AI platform for finance. Founded in 2020 by George Sivulka, Hebbia is a generative AI company backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel, and Index Ventures. Investment banks and over 40% of the largest asset managers by AUM use Hebbia at every stage of the investment and deal-making process. Users can instantly surface insights over filings, research, and millions of internal documents, enabling citation-backed research, AI-driven document, powerpoint, and spreadsheet generation, and AI driven origination, screening, and diligence. Learn more at hebbia.com.