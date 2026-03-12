Dynatrace and Postman Empower Developers with AI-Powered Observability in Agent Mode

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that developers using Postman Agent Mode can now access real‑time observability and production context directly within their AI‑assisted API workflows, helping teams improve API quality, reliability, and speed of delivery. This capability is enabled through an expansion of Dynatrace’s technology alliance with Postman.

As part of this expanded alliance, the Dynatrace Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server will be available in the Postman API Network, enabling developers to securely connect Agent Mode with Dynatrace observability data. This integration allows Postman to surface trusted telemetry, correlate API behavior with live production data, and automate troubleshooting without developers needing to leave the Postman environment.

Postman Agent Mode is a native AI agent grounded in context from existing collections, code, and governance standards to help teams build, test, and manage APIs. By connecting Agent Mode to the Dynatrace MCP Server, teams can surface real‑time observability data and insights across the API lifecycle. With Dynatrace as the observability backend, developers gain live visibility into API behavior and performance directly within their existing workflows.

“Connecting Dynatrace to Agent Mode brings AI‑powered observability directly into a tool developers already trust and use every day,” said Bonifaz Kaufmann, Vice President of Product at Dynatrace. “Developers can now link API behavior to real production telemetry, understand issues in context, and resolve problems faster so they can focus on building and innovating.”

Using Postman Agent Mode and the Dynatrace MCP Server, teams can enable an AI agent to test APIs, correlate failures with live telemetry data, explain root cause, and resolve issues in natural language, all within a single workflow. This streamlined approach helps teams reduce friction between development and operations while improving overall API quality.

“Agent Mode represents an entirely new way of using Postman with full context across the API lifecycle,” said Balaji Raghavan, Head of Engineering at Postman. “Our valued partners play a critical role in extending that context even further to support developers’ API innovation. Dynatrace’s AI-powered observability platform provides deep insights and automation into API development, helping developers design, build and optimize higher quality APIs.”

Dynatrace supports many of the world’s largest enterprises, including a significant portion of the Fortune 500, and serves as a broad global developer community. With strong overlap among organizations already using Postman, the availability of the Dynatrace MCP Server expands Dynatrace’s reach within a highly engaged API ecosystem.

The Dynatrace MCP Server is now available via the Postman API Network.

Resources:

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today’s digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a 15-day Dynatrace trial.

Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Dynatrace LLC.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Dynatrace’s and Postman’s respective capabilities and the expected benefits to organizations from the integration between Dynatrace and Postman, and from using Dynatrace and Postman. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.