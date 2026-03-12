CentralSquare Achieves Record Day with Six Public Safety Cloud Go-Lives, Including East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District, LA

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider of public sector software in North America, today announced the East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District in Louisiana is nearing completion of its migration to CentralSquare’s Public Safety Suite®, strengthening the technology that supports emergency response and daily operations across the parish.

The East Baton Rouge implementation was part of a record day for CentralSquare, delivering six public safety cloud go-lives across agencies nationwide. The milestone signals growing momentum behind CentralSquare’s cloud initiative as agencies move core systems to the platform, with deployments like East Baton Rouge helping refine processes and advance faster, seamless cloud implementations.

The deployment integrates CentralSquare’s end-to-end public safety solution, including Vertex, CAD, RMS and Jail, in the cloud, supporting workflows across emergency communications, records and corrections.

“Hero-grade means going beyond what’s expected,” said Jim Verlander, Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District. “Our team gives everything they have to serve the public, and reliable technology helps responders dispatch and coordinate quickly.”

Located in a region frequently impacted by severe weather, East Baton Rouge depends on resilient technology to help emergency teams maintain operations and coordinate across agencies during critical events.

“I’m proud of our community here in Baton Rouge,” said Joe Thompson, Projects Manager at East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District. “Reliable systems help ensure our teams can continue serving the public when they need us most.”

“Public sector agencies increasingly recognize the wide benefits offered by modern cloud solutions,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, Chief Executive Officer at CentralSquare. “We look forward to clients like East Baton Rouge sharing next week at our ENGAGE conference how they leverage cloud-based solutions to work better, smarter and strengthen everyday operations.”

About CentralSquare

CentralSquare Technologies is the trusted provider of public sector software in North America. Our comprehensive, cloud-based platform connects public safety and public administration, helping communities of all sizes run more safely and effectively every day. More than 8,000 agencies rely on CentralSquare to manage critical operations – from dispatch to records, permitting to payroll. We serve with purpose and stand together with our heroes, committed to supporting the public sector with software built for impact. Learn more at www.CentralSquare.com.