PitchBook Announces New Essential MCP Integration with Perplexity, Expanding Access to AI-Powered, Verifiable Market Intelligence

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced a new partnership with Perplexity, the leading AI-answer engine. Through Perplexity’s new PitchBook Essential MCP server, users can now access PitchBook’s trusted firmographic intelligence directly within Perplexity’s conversational interface.

AI adoption continues to accelerate across financial services, but the ability to ask questions and receive answers powered by high-quality, comprehensive data is what drives better decision making and delivers meaningful ROI. PitchBook’s AI and machine learning strategy centers on pairing advanced technology with human insight to create one of the most comprehensive and dependable private market datasets in the industry. Perplexity’s answer engine retrieves and synthesizes information from authoritative sources in real-time, delivering citied, verifiable answers that are crucial for high-stakes financial decisions. Through this Essential Partner integration, Perplexity users can ask complex questions about companies and deals and receive clear, sourced insights supported by PitchBook’s intelligence.

“Together, PitchBook and Perplexity are expanding access to private market intelligence,” said Tom Van Buskirk, EVP of Technology & Engineering at PitchBook. “AI is most effective when it’s powered by the most accurate, high-quality data. Perplexity’s conversational interface opens new ways to explore information and pairing it with PitchBook’s insights helps professionals find the clarity they need to make confident decisions.”

With this integration, Perplexity users gain the ability to:

Surface company and deal information supported by PitchBook’s robust dataset

Receive high-level summaries with links to original PitchBook sources, enabling PitchBook users to easily explore underlying data

Ask targeted questions about firms, transactions, investors, and market themes

Explore private market trends through the tools they already rely on

“PitchBook’s data helps hundreds of thousands of investors make decisions with confidence every day,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity. “By bringing PitchBook’s trusted intelligence into Perplexity’s conversational interface, we’re enabling new ways to explore private markets, where professionals can conduct deep research, ask follow-up questions, and uncover connections they might not have found through traditional search.”

The Perplexity integration marks the latest milestone in PitchBook’s expanding network of AI partnerships, which include Anthropic, Farsight AI, Finster, Hebbia, Model ML, OpenAI, Rogo, and Writer. Together, these collaborations extend PitchBook’s intentional approach to working across the AI ecosystem, extending access to trusted private market intelligence wherever professionals choose to work.

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com.