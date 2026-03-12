Atria Names Groove Technology Solutions as Preferred Vendor for Communities Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groove Technology Solutions announced today that the company has been named as a preferred technology vendor for Atria communities nationwide. Through this designation, Groove will deliver television, connectivity, and technology infrastructure services over Atria’s portfolio of senior living communities across 33 US states and seven Canadian provinces, helping support resident engagement.

As part of its Triple Win TV, internet, and phone package designed specifically for senior living communities, Groove will provide Atria properties with DIRECTV service featuring DVR capabilities, managed Wi-Fi with Private Area Network (PAN) solutions, low-voltage and circuit infrastructure, and digital signage systems. The Groove Triple Win package also supports ReadyConnect, Atria’s connectivity platform for residents and staff.

“Groove’s team delivers hands-on, resident-centric service, going room by room to ensure residents have exactly what they need,” said Sanela Graziose, Sr. EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Atria. “Whether it be the channels residents want set up or helping them with remotes, Groove support has been integral throughout.”

“Their approach streamlines customer support, making it a more seamless and valued part of life for our residents,” adds Chris Nall, Chief Technology Officer at Atria. “Our communities also love the digital signage. It’s become a fun way to share information and build community spirit.”

Groove’s accountability-focused service model emphasizes hands-on support and ongoing responsiveness, ensuring technologies are reliable and intuitive for residents of all ages. Designed to scale with Atria’s evolving needs, the platform is supported by a forward-looking roadmap that introduces innovative, resident-facing solutions over time, reinforcing long-term value for the future.

“We’re honored to be named a preferred technology vendor for Atria,” said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove. “This designation reflects our shared commitment to creating exceptional living experiences for residents while supporting the operational needs of community teams. Our team is dedicated to delivering dependable, easy-to-use technology solutions backed by personalized, hands-on support that enhances daily life for residents and simplifies operations for staff across Atria properties.”

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions—including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all. To learn more, visit https://www.getgrooven.com/.

About Atria Management Company

Atria Management Company (“Atria”), headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a leading manager of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in 33 states and seven Canadian provinces. Atria’s brands include Coterie, Atria Signature Collection, Atria Senior Living, Holiday by Atria, and Atria Retirement Canada. Atria creates vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world.

In the U.S., Atria communities are located along the U.S. East and West coasts, with concentrations in metropolitan New York, and in the Bay Area, Orange County and Los Angeles markets. Atria also has a significant presence in metropolitan areas including Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, and Portland.

For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn. For career opportunities, visit AtriaCareers.com.