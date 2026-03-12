Leading Optical Connectivity Solutions Providers form New Organization to Support Optical Interconnects for AI Data Center Applications

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A group of industry-leading optical connectivity solutions companies announce the formation of the Open CPX MSA (Open Co-packaging Multi-Source Agreement) to develop the specifications for optical engines required to enable a broad ecosystem of interoperable co-packaged and near-package interconnect solutions. These specifications target the industry-wide challenge of reducing power consumption, cost, and latency, while increasing bandwidth density, capacity, and the reliability of high-speed interconnects for AI data center applications.

The Open CPX MSA founding members include Ciena, Coherent, Marvell, Molex, Samtec, and TeraHop.

The initial target of the MSA is an optimized optical engine with a defined pluggable socket and electrical connector system supporting high speed and high-density connectivity between ASIC and co-packaged and near-package interconnects. The Open CPX MSA specifications will define connector mechanicals, thermals, electrical pinout, mechanical form factors, electrical, optical, and management interface specifications to ensure interoperability between multiple vendors of Open CPX.

“Co-packaged and near-package interfaces are poised to see high growth in AI data center networking within the next five years, with annual port shipments projected to top 100 million,” said Vladimir Kozlov, CEO of LightCounting. “The Open CPX MSA is well positioned to extend the success of the open pluggable optics ecosystem to co-packaged interfaces, enabling end-users to deploy low power optics with reliability, supply availability, and resiliency to meet rapid time to volume deployment requirements.”

About the Open CPX MSA

Open CPX MSA is an international organization dedicated to easing the adoption of optical engines by providing commonized mechanical and performance parameters for ecosystem suppliers and end users. Its goal is to reduce power, cost, and latency, while improving bandwidth density, capacity, and the reliability of high-speed co-packaged and near-package interconnects for AI data center applications. For more information about Open CPX MSA, please visit www.OpenCPXMSA.org.