The JIAN Group Represents Harris Door & Millwork LLC in a Transaction with Trimlite, a platform company of Wynnchurch Capital

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The JIAN Group is pleased to announce the transaction of Harris Door & Millwork, a leading value-added distributor of door products in the Southeast, to Trimlite, a platform company of Wynnchurch Capital.

Harris Door & Millwork provides exceptional service to customers, ranging from large national pro dealers to local independent dealers. Scotty Harris Jr. and Devon Miller will provide continuity in leadership as the VP and General Manager, and VP of Product Management, respectively, while remaining shareholders. Scott Harris Sr. will continue with the company, facilitating sales retention, and will also remain a shareholder.

“We are excited to join the Trimlite team and benefit from additional capital investments, strategic guidance, and access to a wider array of unique products while maintaining the legacy and culture we have built over the last 7 years,” stated Harris Jr. & Miller. “Our focus will continue to be on relentlessly serving the customer with the best lead times and quality in the industry!”

The JIAN Group acted as the sole financial advisor to Harris Door & Millwork.

“The JIAN Group played a critical role in facilitating this successful transaction on our behalf. Their deep industry knowledge coupled with their extensive experience in representing family businesses were instrumental in leading us through this once in a lifetime transition,” stated Scott Harris, the president and majority owner of Harris Door. “The decision to trust JIAN exceeded our expectations. We would highly recommend JIAN to anyone seeking a strong financial advisor.”

