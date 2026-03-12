Xiid Becomes Security Backbone for EV, Healthcare AI, and Specialized Cloud and DevOps Consultancy

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xiid Corp., which is revolutionizing pre-emptive cyber defense, today announced strategic partnerships with eVerged LLC, Consent Vault Inc., and Neutron Engineering. These new collaborations strengthen cybersecurity through the power of Xiid’s Terniion zero trust application control platform for the high-growth, mission-critical global electric vehicle (EV) and healthcare organizations, as well as for multi-cloud enterprises.

Eliminating exposure with unrivaled security for the mission-critical EV market

The global electric vehicle EV market is poised to exceed $6.5 billion by 2030. Yet the rapid expansion of EV infrastructure has introduced a growing number of escalating cybersecurity challenges, threatening charging stations, millions of individual devices, even the stability of power grids.

Together, eVerged and Xiid are securing the EV charging ecosystem from vehicle to cloud. The new joint solution delivers next-generation cybersecurity across billing systems, charging stations, EVs, and networks, addressing critical vulnerabilities while protecting data transport and ensuring secure billing. This new partnership represents a breakthrough in end-to-end EV charging security, ensuring that drivers, fleet operators, and utilities can trust the integrity of the charging process without fear of data theft, intrusion, or operational disruption.

This collaboration, which embeds Xiid’s SealedTunnel advanced cybersecurity into eVerged’s offerings, underscores the partners’ commitment to secure critical infrastructure. Combining Xiid’s post-quantum secure networking with eVerged’s innovative charging infrastructure aligns with global imperatives for resilient, sustainable, and trustworthy EV ecosystems.

“EV charging is a critical link in the clean energy future, but the scale of its impact makes it a vulnerable target,” said Xiid CEO Steve Visconti. “Together with eVerged, we’re delivering end-to-end protection – making charging systems undiscoverable, eliminating lateral movement risks, and ensuring billing integrity.”

“eVerged was founded on the belief that security must be built into EV infrastructure from day one,” added eVerged President James Dion. “Xiid ensures eVerged customers – whether drivers, enterprises, or municipalities – can charge with confidence, knowing their data, transactions, and vehicles are fully protected. Our goal is to consistently be the most secure platform in the world and Xiid is a critical part of making that goal a reality.”

eVerged customers gain unrivaled protection through Xiid technology in the following ways:

Charging station operators: Strong security across public and private installations, reducing downtime and liability

EV drivers: Protection of sensitive data and safe, uninterrupted charging

Municipalities and fleets: A scalable model to meet compliance and security mandates

Utilities and billing providers: Integrity of data transport and transactions across distributed charging networks

Isolating sensitive healthcare data and infrastructure to ensure security and build trust

Xiid’s Terniion protects Consent Vault and its users – which include community and specialty clinics, their clinical and research staff, and the patients whose data is shared and analyzed – by keeping AI data ingestion pipelines, data lakes, and document stores non-addressable from the internet while still fully usable by their platform. For end users, that means patient data and AI workloads move only through outbound, process-to-process, triple-encrypted tunnels, dramatically reducing breach risk without changing how clinicians or patients use the system.

That’s critical, as healthcare is a top target of cyberattackers. The industry reported more cyberthreats in 2024 than any other sector. Yet the last thing healthcare organizations and their patients should have to worry about is a breach of their sensitive data, devices, or networks.

“Healthcare is facing an escalating cybersecurity threat,” said Xiid’s Visconti. “This accelerating cybersecurity crisis calls for innovative solutions and powerful partnerships. Now, Consent Vault and Xiid have joined forces to protect patient information and ensure service continuity.”

“Terniion gives us the confidence to let our AI do the hard work on highly sensitive clinical, diagnostic, and treatment data without ever compromising patient privacy or intellectual property security,” said Patricia Goede, chief data strategy officer at Consent Vault. “By wrapping the entire Consent Vault platform in Xiid’s encrypted SealedTunnel technology, our inference endpoints, training pipelines, and data repositories are fully isolated from the public internet – precisely the security posture pharmaceutical sponsors, community oncology practices, and payers expect when entrusting us with real-world evidence generation and clinical trial operations.”

Accelerating the Neutron Engineering secure Multi‑Cloud Landing Zone with Xiid

Neutron Engineering, a specialized cloud and DevOps consultancy, is partnering with Xiid to embed the Terniion platform into a new Multi‑Cloud Landing Zone architecture that simplifies and hardens connectivity across any cloud service provider, and other environments. By using Terniion’s SealedTunnel technology and outbound‑only, non‑routable connectivity patterns, Neutron is designing a blueprint that keeps cloud workloads and management planes out of range from attackers while still giving engineering teams the controlled access they need to move fast.

Through this collaboration, Neutron is standardizing Terniion as the secure access and segmentation layer for its Landing Zone reference design, replacing brittle VPN meshes and complex firewall rule sets with ephemeral, process‑to‑process connectivity that can be replicated across accounts, regions, and providers. The joint approach is intended to help enterprises stand up production‑ready multi‑cloud foundations in days instead of months, with security controls that are enforced by design rather than bolted on later.

“Neutron lives in the real world of multi‑cloud complexity, where teams are under pressure to deliver quickly without creating new security blind spots,” said Visconti. “By baking Terniion into their Multi‑Cloud Landing Zone, they’re giving customers a repeatable way to get the benefits of multi‑cloud without exposing their infrastructure to the internet, and without piling on more agents, keys, and manual policy management.”

“Enterprises want a landing zone that just works: secure by default, auditable, and flexible enough to support modern application delivery,” said Brandon Lockett, founder and CEO at Neutron Engineering. “Terniion lets us deliver that. We can keep control planes and workloads unreachable from untrusted networks, while still enabling developers, SREs, and automation to connect exactly where and when they’re supposed to.”​

The Neutron-Xiid collaboration will initially focus on a hardened Multi‑Cloud Landing Zone offering for highly regulated and security‑sensitive customers, with roadmap plans to extend the pattern into CI/CD, infrastructure automation, and operational runbooks using Aclave for credential‑less authentication.

About Xiid

Xiid delivers quantum-resistant, deterministic network security with Terniion, a security platform powered by SealedTunnel and the Aclave authentication management system. Terniion eliminates exposure while simplifying and strengthening security stacks so attackers have nothing to find or exploit. For more information about Xiid and how its patented unbreakable security can stop attacks before they start, visit www.xiid.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Neutron

Neutron is a technology company specializing in systems integration and solutions architecture. The company employs scientific engineering principles, systems design methodologies, and the scientific method for troubleshooting and operations. We deliver comprehensive, innovative IT solutions with measurable outcomes tailored to unique client requirements and industry specifications.

Learn more at oneneutron.com

About eVerged

Everged is a leading energy solutions company powering the future of clean mobility through four pillars: Electrification, Renewables, Connectivity, and Autonomous. The company develops smart, eco-friendly EV charging systems that integrate renewable energy and grid technology to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation. From consultation and design to implementation and support, Everged delivers complete, connected solutions that turn energy infrastructure into intelligent, grid-positive assets. Its nationwide rollout of EV supply equipment is accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient, and resilient energy systems. Learn more at everged.com.

About Consent Vault

Consent Vault provides a biomedical data analytics and eConsent platform that helps oncology and other clinical practices capture, track, and operationalize patient consent so that they can ethically use PHI and diagnostic data for treatment, research, and AI-powered analytics.

Learn more at consent-vault.com