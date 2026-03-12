-

Transport for West Midlands Leverages Citymapper to Make Journey Planning Easier Across the Region

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NYSE: Via) Transportation for West Midlands (TfWM) has selected Citymapper to enhance transit planning capabilities for the region - making it easier than ever for residents to plan their journeys across the region.

Since 2018 TfWM has leveraged Via’s mobility platform of software and services to plan their transit network and operate their microtransit and paratransit services. TfWM will now leverage Citymapper’s award winning technology to power their regional journey planning through the agency’s web and a co-branded experience in the Citymapper mobile app. The new planner allows riders to quickly compare options across the region’s buses, trains, trams, On Demand microtransit services, and even cycling networks.

The improvements are part of TfWM’s wider work to create a unified and passenger friendly transport system. The collaboration will also provide TfWM with valuable data and insights to support future planning and the transition to a franchised bus network.

Sandeep Shingadia, executive director of TfWM, said “This is an important step in making it easier for people to move around our region. By giving passengers clearer, more reliable information and simple ways to plan and pay for their journeys, we’re encouraging more people to choose public transport. That’s good for our economy and good for our environment.”

Sam Griffiths, Head of UK and Nordics at Via, Citymapper’s parent company, said “We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with TfWM and help unlock the full potential of our integrated platform. By deploying more of Citymapper’s journey planning and ticketing capabilities, we’re helping the West Midlands build a truly passenger centric network that sets a new standard for urban mobility.”

About Via

Via is the technology backbone of a modern transportation network. We transform public transportation systems into dynamic networks, based on data and demand. Cities and transit agencies around the world adopt Via’s suite of software and technology-enabled services to replace fragmented legacy systems and consolidate operations. As a result, Via lowers the cost of providing transit, improves the passenger experience, and brings more riders on board. Today, the Via platform is utilized by hundreds of cities across more than 30 countries to create public transportation systems that connect people with jobs, healthcare, and education.

English

