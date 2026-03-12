Astronics Selected to Supply Fuel Tank Access Doors for Boeing 737 MAX

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other industries, announced today that it has been selected by Boeing to supply fuel tank access doors for the Boeing 737 MAX airplane program.

Nick Stevenson, President at Astronics PECO, commented, “We have a long-standing, valued partnership with Boeing, and we are excited to support the 737 MAX program with the addition of fuel tank access doors to our current offerings.”

The doors will be manufactured in Clackamas, Oregon, where Astronics has designed and manufactured a variety of sophisticated technical products from aircraft passenger service units to environmental controls. Capabilities include complete multi-disciplined design engineering and qualification, as well as highly vertically integrated manufacturing operations providing custom-injection molding, die-casting, CNC machining, NADCAP-accredited bonding/chemical/finishing processes, integrated assembly and testing.

