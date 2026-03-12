Butlr and Disruptive Technologies Partner to Deliver Privacy-First Building Intelligence

BURLINGAME, CA & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butlr, a leader in physical AI (PAI) technology, and Disruptive Technologies (DT), a pioneer in delivering ultra-reliable wireless data insights, today announced a strategic partnership that combines technology and go-to-market initiatives. Together, the companies provide commercial real estate and facilities management professionals with data and insights on building and operational efficiency that result in lower costs, smaller carbon footprints, better asset control, and greater tenant satisfaction.

Butlr is an MIT Media Lab spinout that has patented the combination of AI and thermal sensing technology to understand how humans use commercial building spaces for working and living while ensuring anonymity. Employers use Butlr to boost workplace productivity and collaboration, and inform decisions about layout, design, maintenance and cleaning schedules, leasing, and energy consumption.

DT delivers real-time data on room, desk, and workspace usage for managing workplaces and energy optimization in buildings. Postage-stamp sized desk sensors and passive infrared sensors provide data insights that amplify partner platforms; joint customers now have comprehensive and granular office building data on usage.

Traditional approaches to building management often rely on fixed schedules, which results in cleaning unused spaces or overlooking high traffic areas. Together, Butlr and Disruptive Technologies solve one of the most critical challenges in building management by providing much-needed insight on actual space usage and maintenance needs without compromising individual privacy.

“The partnership enables both companies to strengthen their market offerings and amplifies the Butlr platform by providing multi-site operators with an integrated view of buildings and assets,” said Walter Sears, chief product officer, Disruptive Technologies. “We have mutual customers using both DT and Butlr solutions. By offering integrated insights and analytics, we’ll enable even more efficient, sustainable and responsive buildings.”

For example, facility managers can monitor restroom door swing activity to schedule staff and cleaning based on usage as opposed to fixed schedules. Meanwhile, Butlr understands the flow of foot traffic, occupancy, and office utilization in conjunction with DT data.

Now building and facilities management teams have a complete picture of how spaces are being used. With the Butlr platform providing deep insights into the responsiveness of a building based on human interactions, along with DT’s layer of desk, area, and workspace intel, decision makers can more effectively schedule maintenance, adjust HVAC settings, allocate staff, and evaluate assets.

“Different environments require different sensing approaches. Through this partnership, customers can access and operationalize data from Butlr and Disruptive Technologies sensors directly in the Butlr platform, providing a single, trusted system to monitor occupancy and automate workflows with confidence,” said Stuart Ferrell, head of revenue, Butlr. “This collaboration reflects a broader shift toward privacy-first occupancy intelligence that enables smarter operations, greater efficiency, and measurable business impact.”

About Disruptive Technologies

Disruptive Technologies is a pioneer in delivering scalable, wireless data insights for the healthcare and food retail sectors. Its postage-stamp sized sensors, always-on connectivity, and secure cloud platform make it simple to collect data from any building or asset—including the most confined, hard-to-reach spaces. By enabling continuous monitoring of temperature, humidity, activity, and more, Disruptive Technologies helps organizations simplify compliance, save money, and power smarter operations.

About Butlr

Butlr is an MIT Media Lab spinout that fuses artificial intelligence with body heat sensing technology to build patented sensors and an anonymous people-sensing platform. Using thermal insights, Butlr workplace sensor technology understands subtle movements in a space, accurately discerns activity, occupancy, indoor location, and body posture yet is purposely designed to be incapable of capturing personally identifiable information. Butlr spatial insights are used by some of the world's largest companies in hospitality, senior living, health care, commercial real estate, retail, and public transportation to inform decisions regarding space occupancy and utilization, user experiences, patient safety, compliance, staffing, and ensuring buildings are operating with high efficiency and sustainability. For more information, visit www.butlr.com.