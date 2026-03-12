Wabash and UP.Labs Showcase Progress in AI-Driven Tools to Improve Trailer Configuration and Aftermarket Performance

LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, today shared progress in its collaboration with UP.Labs to accelerate innovation and modernize the customer experience through AI. Building on the launch of Wabash Venture Lab and its first two startups, SpecSync and PartsPulse, Wabash is advancing capabilities with two new tools, Spec It and Stock It, to simplify made-to-order product quoting and configuration and optimize parts availability for customers and channel partners.

The partnership with UP.Labs, launched in late 2024, supports Wabash’s broader transformation strategy to enhance the customer experience and drive long-term sustainable growth. The UP.Labs model brings together Wabash’s deep industry expertise with startup agility to identify high-impact challenges and develop purpose-built AI solutions. This approach accelerates innovation.

“Wabash is committed to leading the industry forward by convening partners, customers, suppliers and to build practical, scalable solutions for where the industry is going,” said Mike Pettit, chief growth officer at Wabash. “Our work with UP.Labs is in the early stages of delivering smarter configuration tools that expedite quoting and specification, and predictive analytics that strengthen aftermarket performance. These technologies will directly improve operational efficiencies, simplify parts management and enhance the overall customer experience working with Wabash.”

Key Progress Highlights

Spec It: Advancing AI-Powered Quoting and Configuration Tools -- Wabash Spec It, an AI-enabled quoting and configuration solution, has progressed through initial development and pilot stages. The tool aims to help customers and dealers navigate complex made-to-order product specifications with real-time visual trade-offs, reducing quoting and configuration time and enhancing decision confidence. This capability creates a competitive advantage by supporting a modern buying experience while bridging key existing infrastructure.

Stock It: Enhancing Aftermarket Parts Intelligence -- The second solution delivers predictive analytics to support improved parts availability. Currently in the pilot phase, this platform integrates real-time data to orchestrate parts production, distribution and pricing more intelligently, helping to reduce lead times, improve parts availability and expand aftermarket revenue potential.

“We’re proud to partner with Wabash because they share our commitment to bringing advanced AI and deep industry expertise to solve real challenges for their customers,” said John Kuolt, CEO of UP.Labs. “Together, we’re co-creating ventures that deliver meaningful value for Wabash dealers, partners and customers, reimagining how complex configuration and supply chain problems are solved and unlocking new efficiency across the transportation ecosystem.”

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through Wabash subsidiary Linq Venture Holdings LLC (d/b/a Wabash TaaS) and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.