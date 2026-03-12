Superloop Selects Aria Systems to Modernize Billing and Support Multi-Market Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, today announces that Superloop, Australia’s modern challenger telecommunications provider, has selected Aria Billing Cloud to modernize its billing and rating operations across consumer, white-label, business, and wholesale services.

Founded in 2014, Superloop has rapidly expanded in mobile, broadband, and on-net services, recently delivering 31% annual revenue growth in 2025 alone. As the company scaled through organic growth and acquisitions, it accumulated multiple in-house billing platforms built on different technologies, increasing operational complexity and duplication across systems.

To support its next phase of growth, Superloop sought a SaaS billing platform capable of consolidating multiple legacy systems into a single environment, supporting its full product suite across all market segments, and delivering a more intuitive and efficient experience for both customers and internal teams.

“As Superloop continues to scale, consolidating multiple legacy systems into a single, modern billing foundation was essential. This platform complements the AI-enabled infrastructure we’ve already built and represents another important building block as we continue evolving toward a more automated, data-driven operating model,” said Nick Pachos, Chief Commercial Officer at Superloop.

Following an extensive evaluation, Superloop selected Aria for its comprehensive monetization capabilities, powered by its latest Allegro usage processing engine to support Superloop’s evolving business models. Aria’s SaaS delivery model is also equipped to serve critical AI and data tools to enhance their operational workflows and business intelligence.

By standardizing billing on Aria Billing Cloud, Superloop aims to enhance its billing capabilities and support continued innovation across consumer, business, wholesale, and partner markets.

“We’re seeing strong momentum across the global telecommunications market as providers rethink billing as a growth enablement platform,” said Tom Dibble, President and Chief Executive Officer at Aria Systems. “Superloop’s selection of Aria underscores a clear focus on simplifying complexity and building a scalable foundation for multiple markets, and we’re proud to welcome Superloop and support their transformation as they continue to grow.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms Omdia, IDC, and Gartner. CSPs like Telstra, M1, Superloop, and Liberty Latin America, as well as innovative enterprises including Experian, Honda, and Verisure, depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Superloop:

Founded in 2014, and listed on the ASX since 2015, Superloop’s purpose is to enable better internet for Australian homes and businesses. We enable challenger retail brands (including Superloop and Exetel) to take a larger share of the market, leveraging Superloop’s Infrastructure-on-Demand platform. Superloop provides connectivity and services to customers in three segments of the market: consumer, business and wholesale. Our offerings leverage Superloop’s investments in physical infrastructure assets that include fibre, subsea cables and fixed wireless, as well as Superloop’s software platforms. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses rely on Superloop and Exetel every day for their connectivity needs.

Visit www.superloop.com to learn more.