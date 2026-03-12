Ocient and Accrete AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Driven Intelligence Solution for National Security Organizations

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocient, the AI-driven, industry-specific solutions provider, and Accrete AI today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a first-of-its-kind AI-driven data intelligence solution. Designed for national security, defense, and intelligence organizations operating in data-intensive environments, the solution enables agencies to ingest, analyze, and act on massive, full-fidelity datasets in near real-time, providing trusted decision support where traditional data architectures fall short.

As government agencies accelerate adoption of AI for mission-critical workflows, the ability to process massive volumes of high-fidelity data has become a core challenge for operational systems. Intelligence and defense organizations increasingly emphasize the need to securely access and analyze mission data at speed and scale to generate actionable intelligence. At the same time, expanding sensor networks, cyber telemetry, and geospatial data sources continue to drive rapid data growth. To operationalize data and AI across these environments, enterprises and agencies need solutions that move beyond traditional architectures and enable real-time insight on trusted data where it resides.

How the Accrete AI + Ocient Integration Works

Through this partnership, the companies are delivering an integrated data intelligence stack that underpins the joint solution. Accrete’s Knowledge Engine Platform agents run directly against datasets stored within Ocient’s Data Intelligence Platform, using Ocient’s high-performance analytics engine as the foundation for large-scale data processing. By enabling agents to reason over full-fidelity data where it lives, organizations can eliminate the need for separate AI pipelines or large-scale data movement. This results in faster time-to-insight, trusted, traceable outcomes, and more efficient analysis.

Key capabilities include:

Direct AI reasoning on operational data : Accrete AI Agents operate directly on data within the Ocient platform, reducing the need for and costs associated with separate processing pipelines and data transfers.

: Accrete AI Agents operate directly on data within the Ocient platform, reducing the need for and costs associated with separate processing pipelines and data transfers. Complete dataset analysis : Analysts and agents can reason across complete datasets without sampling or aggregation, delivering trusted, traceable analysis and context.

: Analysts and agents can reason across complete datasets without sampling or aggregation, delivering trusted, traceable analysis and context. Data foundation for AI-driven operations : Ocient’s platform provides the high-performance processing foundation that supports ingestion, querying, and AI-enabled analysis across complex, operational data environments.

: Ocient’s platform provides the high-performance processing foundation that supports ingestion, querying, and AI-enabled analysis across complex, operational data environments. Efficiency at mission-scale: By minimizing infrastructure overhead and unnecessary data movement, organizations accelerate time-to-insight while lowering the total cost of ownership for large-scale analytics and AI workloads.

Operational Applications

The joint solution is designed for environments where datasets are too large, distributed, or costly to move for analysis and action, especially as AI becomes more embedded in operational workflows. With deployment support for on-premises, hybrid, or public cloud environments, customers can leverage the joint solution for key use cases including:

Operational intelligence : Enables agencies to bring together diverse, massive datasets for real-time operational analysis that were previously impractical to process due to tooling or cost constraints. Ocient’s high-performance analytics capabilities return results in seconds across datasets, allowing analysts to rapidly track emerging threats, investigate signals, and take action with far greater speed.

: Enables agencies to bring together diverse, massive datasets for real-time operational analysis that were previously impractical to process due to tooling or cost constraints. Ocient’s high-performance analytics capabilities return results in seconds across datasets, allowing analysts to rapidly track emerging threats, investigate signals, and take action with far greater speed. Autonomous threat detection : Agents are enabled to detect and correlate anomalous events across massive operational datasets and can analyze years of historical data to identify “low-and-slow” activity patterns associated with advanced threats that traditional analysis methods often miss.

: Agents are enabled to detect and correlate anomalous events across massive operational datasets and can analyze years of historical data to identify “low-and-slow” activity patterns associated with advanced threats that traditional analysis methods often miss. Geospatial intelligence analysis : Agencies can process large-scale geospatial data while fusing cyber and open-source datasets as critical overlays, providing a truly fused intelligence view of activity, infrastructure, and actors.

: Agencies can process large-scale geospatial data while fusing cyber and open-source datasets as critical overlays, providing a truly fused intelligence view of activity, infrastructure, and actors. Strategic decision support: Integrates operational, supply chain, critical infrastructure, and open-source datasets to create a holistic view of activity, enabling leaders to rapidly interpret tactical events and understand their broader strategic implications.

“AI is only valuable if it helps organizations solve problems they don’t even know they have,” said Prashant Bhuyan, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Accrete. “The real opportunity is moving beyond reactive search toward predictive decision systems powered by teams of AI Agents. That requires Knowledge Engines that encode the tacit knowledge of human experts and create a shared ground truth from which agents can reason across fragmented systems and massive datasets. By partnering with Ocient, we’re enabling those agents to analyze trusted data at unprecedented scale — helping organizations transcend the limitations of LLMs and unlock the true power of autonomous decision-making.”

“Agencies and enterprises operating in data-rich environments are under immense pressure to turn massive volumes of information into trusted, actionable insight,” said Brian Brown, general manager of national security solutions at Ocient. “AI-driven workflows require a data foundation capable of processing full-fidelity data at scale. By combining Accrete AI’s Knowledge Engine agents with Ocient’s Data Intelligence Platform, customers can detect critical signals buried within massive datasets faster while maintaining the performance and reliability necessary for mission success.”

Both companies will be present at the upcoming Phoenix Challenge event, taking place March 25-26 in the greater Washington D.C. area. Click to learn more about Ocient National Security Solutions or Accrete AI.

FAQ

Q: What is the Accrete AI + Ocient partnership and how does it work?

A: The partnership integrates Accrete AI’s Knowledge Engine Platform with the Ocient Data Intelligence Platform. Accrete agents operate directly on large datasets stored within the Ocient platform and leverage Ocient’s embedded analytics capabilities, including real-time analytics (RTA), OLAP, geospatial, and graph analytics to reason across full-fidelity data. This allows analysts and agents to analyze and act on massive datasets without large-scale data movement or separate AI pipelines.

Q: How can national security agencies or enterprises procure the new joint solution?

A: Organizations can engage directly with the Ocient National Security Solutions (ONSS) and Accrete AI teams to explore deployment options, solution demonstrations, and implementation strategies aligned to their operational requirements. Ocient and Accrete AI have also been assessed as “Awardable” in the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, enabling government customers to procure Ocient and Accrete AI capabilities through the Tradewinds platform.

Q: When will the joint solutions be available to customers?

A: Initial joint capabilities are expected to be available beginning in early 2026, with additional integrations and expanded joint offerings from Accrete AI and Ocient expected in the future.

Q: Who is this data intelligence stack designed for?

A: The solution is designed for national security organizations, government agencies, and multinational enterprises operating in data-intensive environments where traditional architectures struggle to process extremely large datasets quickly enough to support operational decision-making. These environments often include operational, sensor, cyber, or geospatial datasets and require high-performance analytics and AI workflows to generate timely insight.

Q: How does the solution address the data gravity challenge for national security agencies and enterprises?

A: Large operational datasets are often expensive or impractical to move between systems for analysis. By enabling AI agents to operate directly where data is stored within the Ocient platform, organizations can reduce unnecessary data movement while maintaining performance and analytical accuracy across large, complex datasets.

About Accrete AI

Accrete is a dual-use AI software company that licenses its Knowledge Engine Platform and Expert AI Agents to government and enterprise clients. The platform creates a unified semantic representation of an organization’s ground truth—capturing tacit domain knowledge, understanding contextual relevance, and connecting information silos—enabling expert agents to reason across complex data and support high-stakes decisions with confidence. From national security to commercial use cases, Accrete delivers mission-critical decision intelligence and automation on a single platform. Accrete AI Government LLC is the federal subsidiary of New York based Accrete, Inc.

About Ocient

Ocient delivers AI-driven, industry-specific solutions built on a unified data and analytics platform designed for linear, limitless scale from initial deployments to the most demanding production environments. Ocient enables organizations to deploy and operate AI agents and applications that reason over high-velocity, full-resolution data in real time, delivering autonomous insight, decisioning, and action with predictable economics and control. Ocient solutions unify data ingestion, analytics, governance, and orchestration into a single operating layer that scales efficiently across on-premises and cloud environments. Acting as a gateway to cloud ecosystems, Ocient enables governed data products to be securely published to cloud analytics and AI/ML platforms with policy, lineage, and data quality preserved end to end. As data volumes grow, customers unlock increasing value. Headquartered in Chicago, Ocient is a global company, committed to reducing AI’s environmental impact, and backed by leading investors including Greycroft, OCA Ventures, In-Q-Tel, and Buoyant Ventures. For more information, visit www.ocient.com.