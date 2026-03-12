Eagle Point Closes Significant Strategic Financing with Nexus Apex Holdings, LLC

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Point Credit Management LLC (“Eagle Point”), an innovative private credit investment manager, today announced it has provided the second in a series of two senior secured credit financings to Nexus Apex Holdings, LLC, owned by Nexus Data Centers, a data center developer backed by Transition Equity Partners. Nexus Data Centers is developing a ~2,900-acre campus designed to support behind-the-meter power generation, NeoCloud, and high-density hyperscale infrastructure facilities.

These financings will support the further development of the proposed data center campus. Eagle Point directly originated and structured the investments, underscoring the firm’s ability to deliver tailored financing solutions and its commitment to maintaining a conservative capital structure that protects investors and supports long-term value creation.

“As demand for data center capacity continues to accelerate, Eagle Point is pleased to play a key role in supporting this advanced-stage data center project through two nine-figure financings,” said Jennifer Powers, Principal and Head of Infrastructure Credit at Eagle Point. “We have been highly impressed with the Nexus team and their ability to develop one of the few US data center campuses with near-term power availability at scale. This project represents a compelling investment opportunity for our platform, and we look forward to the potential for continued collaboration as Nexus advances its expanding pipeline of developments.”

“Nexus’ first-to-market strategy is very compelling, driven by its control of scarce gas engines and highly desirable sites with direct access to natural gas,” said Nate Morse, Principal and Head of Strategic Credit at Eagle Point. “With a clear and differentiated path to power within the next 12 months, we saw a unique opportunity to provide asset-backed financings that accelerate Nexus’ timeline and support its rapid scale-up. Eagle Point’s unique lens in underwriting these opportunities is strengthened by our equipment-finance-focused Strategic Credit team, which brings deep expertise to complex, asset-backed transactions.”

“The Eagle Point partnership and these financings meaningfully advance our mission to develop state-of-the-art hyperscale campuses,” said Ivan Van der Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Data Centers. “In the global AI race where speed is paramount, Eagle Point’s ability to quickly tailor solutions that allow us to accelerate the deployment of this capital and deliver high performance from day one was of the utmost importance. We look forward to building on this partnership as we expand our platform and continue to drive performance, resilience and scalability across our developments.”

These transactions underscore Eagle Point’s differentiated origination capabilities and expertise in structuring infrastructure credit opportunities with robust downside protection and sustainable long-term value creation.

About Eagle Point Credit Management

Eagle Point® is an investment manager focused on private credit strategies in inefficient markets, including Portfolio Debt Securities, Regulatory Capital Relief transactions, Infrastructure Credit, Strategic Credit investments, Specialty Finance and CLO securities. Founded by Thomas Majewski in partnership

with Stone Point Capital in 2012, Eagle Point manages $14 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors and has over 125 professionals. Please visit www.eaglepointcredit.com for more information.

About Nexus Apex Holdings, LLC

Nexus Data Centers (Nexus) was formed by a group of infrastructure veterans who have a combined track record of building over $180 billion worth of greenfield projects. The genesis of Nexus was to create responsible, resilient data center campuses built on the essential site fundamentals of power, sustainable water sources, and fiber. Each campus is engineered to be as future-proof as practicable and supported by behind-the-meter power generation that removes reliance on the grid, avoids future grid price volatility, and prevents added strain on the communities that depend on it. Construction at our first fully permitted campus in Texas has already begun, and we are proud to be a part of the community in which we live and work. Please visit www.nexus-datacenters.com for more information.