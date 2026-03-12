ADM Launches New Partnership with American Farmland Trust as Part of Its Farm Forward Initiative to Strengthen American Farmer Resilience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced a new initiative with American Farmland Trust (AFT) to partner with hundreds of farmers across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and Missouri. The $500,000 investment from ADM Cares is part of ADM’s Farm Forward Initiative, the company’s long-term commitment to working alongside American farmers to strengthen resilience in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape.

Through the partnership, ADM Cares and AFT will engage American farmers to offer direct technical assistance for succession planning, connections to production resources and peer networks, and grant funding to support productivity, market access, and farmer well-being.

“The Farm Forward Initiative reflects our continued commitment to working alongside American farmers and strengthening America's farm economy,” said Gary McGuigan, ADM Senior Vice President and President, North America Ag Services & Oilseeds and Global Trade. “By partnering with trusted organizations like American Farmland Trust, we’re offering American farmers access to the tools, resources and support they need to strengthen their businesses, care for their land, and sustain their families.

This partnership comes at a time when American farmers are adapting faster than ever as they navigate shifting market demands, evolving trade policy, advancing technology, and ongoing uncertainty. Last year, 315 family farms filed for bankruptcy, up 46% from 2024.

Strengthening resilience of American farms requires economic strength, environmental stewardship, and personal well-being, making coordinated and practical support more important than ever. By combining practical investment with trusted partnerships, ADM is reinforcing its commitment to stand with farmers when and where it matters most.

American Farmland Trust will lead on-the-ground engagement, providing hands-on support tailored to local needs and delivered through trusted networks with deep experience in farm viability and land stewardship.

“Farm resilience starts with strong planning, strong networks, and strong communities,” said AFT President and CEO John Piotti. “Through this partnership, we’re building on our work to advance soil health to further help farmers invest in their future – while attracting the next generation – by providing practical resources, direct financial assistance, peer connections, and expanding access to succession planning support.”

ADM’s Farm Forward Initiative

The Farm Forward Initiative brings together ADM’s existing and new investments, partnerships and on-the-ground engagement into a unified platform focused on farmer resilience in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape. The initiative is focused on addressing today’s pressures that American farmers face while creating opportunities for the future.

Through the Farm Forward Initiative, ADM is working hand-in-hand with farmers to expand access to markets, resources, and support — helping them strengthen their businesses, care for their land, and sustain their families. When American farmers thrive, rural communities and food systems thrive with them. Supporting competitive, adaptable farms also creates stronger local economies, more stable jobs and resilient regional food systems.

“Standing beside American farmers has always been a priority for ADM,” said McGuigan. “Our success is closely connected to the success of the farmers we work with every day. The Farm Forward Initiative brings greater focus to that commitment: building on longstanding efforts and partnerships to help ensure farmers and rural communities remain strong for the long term.”

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We’re a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We’re a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We’re a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.

About AFT

American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms No Food® message. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 8 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally-sound farming practices on millions of additional acres and supported thousands of farm families.

