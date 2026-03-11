Mirantis and Netris Unify Kubernetes Orchestration and Network Automation for AI Infrastructure Operators

CAMPBELL, Calif. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirantis, delivering Kubernetes-native infrastructure for AI, and Netris, the leading provider of network automation and multi-tenancy for AI infrastructure, today announced an integration that makes network automation and hard tenant isolation a native part of Kubernetes cluster delivery for neoclouds, telecom operators, and enterprises building AI infrastructure.

The integration automates Kubernetes cluster delivery and data center networking for AI workloads, eliminating two of the biggest operational bottlenecks: the lack of a standardized path to cluster deployment and the manual, fragmented network provisioning processes that slow infrastructure rollout. It also reflects Mirantis’ composable infrastructure approach, enabling operators to select validated networking technologies that meet their performance and operational requirements.

“In deploying infrastructure for AI, the complexity of the networking is one of the primary challenges,” said Shaun O’Meara, chief technology officer, Mirantis. “Being able to integrate Netris as a building block to manage the network stack enables dynamic network orchestration supporting full-stack multi-tenancy. This approach, combined with k0rdent AI, ensures that the GPU cloud experience is seamlessly integrated.”

Through the integration, networking becomes part of Kubernetes cluster delivery itself, not bolted on later, and not configured manually. Mirantis orchestrates the Kubernetes lifecycle while Netris delivers network automation, abstraction, and multi-tenancy at the hardware layer. Together, the companies turn GPU clusters into a repeatable, multi-tenant AI cloud product with networking and isolation enforced in hardware and delivered automatically at scale.

“Every AI cloud operator hits the same ceiling – a network that is manually provisioned, fragmented, and doesn’t keep pace with compute,” said Alex Saroyan, CEO and co-founder, Netris. “Netris eliminates that bottleneck by abstracting and automating Ethernet, InfiniBand, NVLink, and BlueField DPUs fabrics. Working with Mirantis, that capability is now built into every Kubernetes cluster. Operators get the full stack without the manual work that has historically blocked scale."

Netris is the first commercial networking orchestration platform to integrate NVIDIA BlueField DPUs into the data center network fabric. This extends hardware-enforced tenant isolation into the server itself, which improves efficiency by reducing reliance on CPU cores for networking.

The following capabilities are enabled with this integration:

Automated, orchestrated delivery of all Kubernetes cluster infrastructure components, including data center networking across NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet, NVIDIA Quantum-X InfiniBand, and NVIDIA NVLink fabrics.

Automation of data center networking for “east-west” traffic, such as NVIDIA Quantum-X InfiniBand and RoCE, as well as “north-south” traffic that includes data ingress/egress into and out of the data center, to deliver predictable AI performance.

Network automation, abstraction, and multi-tenancy with DPU-enabled tenant networking for greater tenant density and higher GPU utilization — improving operating costs per cluster.

Hardware-enforced multi-tenancy with isolation, fault tolerance, and data safety at the switch and DPU level, not just the software layer, optimized for regulated and sovereign workloads. For neoclouds, telecoms, and enterprises, this means higher density, better resource efficiency, and improved return on investment without compromising security or performance.

For more information or to request a demo, go to Mirantis-Netris integration.

About Mirantis

Mirantis delivers the fastest path to profitable, scalable GPU cloud infrastructure for neoclouds and enterprise AI factories, with full-stack AI infrastructure technology that removes complexity and streamlines operations across the AI lifecycle, from Metal-to-Model. Through k0rdent AI and strategic partnerships with NVIDIA, Mirantis enables organizations to transform GPU cloud economics with production-grade multi-tenancy, intelligent workload orchestration, and automated operations that maximize utilization and profitability. With more than 20 years delivering mission-critical open source cloud technologies, Mirantis provides the end-to-end automation, enterprise security and governance, and deep expertise in Kubernetes and GPU orchestration that organizations need to reduce time to market and efficiently scale cloud native, virtualized, and GPU-powered applications across any environment – on-premises, public cloud, hybrid, or edge.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises and service providers, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, MetLife, PayPal, and Societe Generale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

About Netris

Netris is the leading provider of network automation and multi-tenancy for AI infrastructure. The Netris NAAM (Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy) is the most widely deployed platform — trusted by high-growth neoclouds, sovereign AI cloud providers, AI factories, and leading AI platform providers. Netris provides native integrations across the complete AI infrastructure networking stack — Ethernet, InfiniBand, DPUs, and virtual and edge networking. Netris enables operators to get GPU cloud business operational in weeks instead of years, provision tenants immediately with hard network isolation configured automatically, maximize GPU utilization by dynamically reallocating capacity across tenants, ensure network stability, and future-proof AI infrastructure. Learn more at netris.io.