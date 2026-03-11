Rise Growth Partners Backs Cyndeo Wealth Partners in Fourth RIA Investment

AUSTIN, Texas & ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rise Growth Partners (“Rise”), a leading growth partner for exceptional advisor firms, today announced a strategic minority investment in Cyndeo Wealth Partners (“Cyndeo”), an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) with approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management (AUM). Headquartered in Florida with offices in St. Petersburg and Lake Mary and a growing presence across the Southeast, Cyndeo serves high-performance individuals and families with complex financial lives, including entrepreneurs, corporate executives and professional athletes.

Founded in 2020 by industry veterans, Cyndeo was built to give advisors a stronger voice in their future while maintaining high performance standards and a client-first culture. The firm is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Kilgroe, who spent nearly a decade at UBS prior to launching the firm.

Cyndeo has developed a reputation for disciplined organic growth, a relationship-driven service model and a strong focus on long-term planning for clients navigating major life transitions.

Cyndeo has built particular strength serving high-performance individuals, including small to mid-size business owners, entrepreneurs and professional athletes. Through its CW Boss division, the firm has established a noteworthy presence in the NBA and NFL, providing concierge-style coordination and multi-stage planning for athlete clients. It works closely with agents, business managers, CPAs and other trusted advisors to help these clients navigate compressed earning windows, complex tax considerations and post-career pursuits.

“From day one, Cyndeo has been built around giving advisors a real voice in their future while holding ourselves to exceptionally high standards on behalf of our clients,” said Kilgroe. “Having come from a wirehouse environment myself, I know how hard it can be for advisors to find true independence without sacrificing growth or autonomy. Rise understands that balance. This partnership allows us to scale intentionally while continuing to deliver the breadth and depth of services necessary to compete in today’s environment.”

The decision to partner with Rise followed a competitive evaluation process that drew significant interest from potential investors. Ultimately, Cyndeo selected Rise for its exclusive focus on wealth management and the team’s decades-long experience building, scaling and operating advisory businesses. Rise’s leadership brings deep industry expertise and a proven track record of supporting sustainable growth while preserving advisor independence and firm culture.

As with its existing minority investments in OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners (formerly Bleakley Financial Partners), Grimes & Company and Krilogy, Rise’s involvement in Cyndeo pairs capital with hands-on strategic and operational support. This partnership will focus on accelerating advisor recruiting and onboarding across Florida and the Southeast, strengthening leadership and operational infrastructure, advancing brand and go-to-market strategy and supporting selective M&A initiatives.

“We treat this like a team, because teams want to win,” said Joe Duran, managing partner at Rise. “Cyndeo has built a performance-driven culture with clear expectations, accountability and support, which makes them exactly the kind of firm we look to partner with. We’re proud to join Dynasty to accelerate this next phase of growth. Together, this positions us to be truly ambitious, particularly in lifting high-performance advisors out of the wirehouse environment and giving them independence without sacrificing scale or support.”

Dynasty Financial Partners (“Dynasty”) helped launch Cyndeo, including investing in the firm, and will now roll its investment over as part of the deal with Rise. Dynasty will also continue to provide technology and investment platform support, investment banking and lead flow to Cyndeo via Dynasty Connect. Together with Rise, they aim to help Cyndeo become one of the largest RIAs in the Southeast.

“It is an exciting chapter to partner alongside Rise as we continue our long-standing relationship with Cyndeo,” said Shirl Penney, chief executive officer of Dynasty Financial Partners. “We’ve been proud to support the firm since its launch, and we’re excited to continue backing Cyndeo as an investor and strategic partner. Together with the Rise team, we look forward to helping Cyndeo scale its platform and advance its growth for the benefit of both its clients and advisors.”

Dynasty Investment Bank served as exclusive sell side advisor to Cyndeo on the transaction, while Hill, Ward & Henderson, P.A. served as its legal counsel. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP served as Rise's legal counsel.

For more information on Rise Growth Partners and its approach to building the next generation of independent advisory firms, visit risegrowth.com. To learn more about Cyndeo Wealth Partners and its team, visit cyndeowp.com.

