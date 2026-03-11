Orca Security Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Advance AI-Powered Cloud Security

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, a leader in agentless cloud security, today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organizations strengthen their cloud security posture and accelerate innovation using AI-powered security solutions.

As customers deploy AI-driven services and applications on AWS, security teams need deeper visibility into how AI workloads are built, configured, and used, along with faster, more intelligent ways to respond to risk. Traditional security approaches often struggle to provide the context required to secure AI services at cloud scale. Through this SCA, Orca and AWS are aligning technology and AI capabilities to help customers proactively identify, contextualize, and remediate cloud risks as AI adoption accelerates.

"This collaboration marks an important step in bringing AI-driven security outcomes to customers operating at cloud scale," said Gil Geron, CEO at Orca Security. "Together with AWS, we are helping organizations gain clearer visibility into their cloud and AI services, prioritize the risks that matter most, and apply intelligent, AI-assisted remediation without slowing innovation."

The SCA enables Orca and AWS to deliver enhanced value for joint customers through:

Accelerated AI-powered risk remediation: Organizations leverage Orca's AI capabilities, powered by Amazon Bedrock, to generate actionable remediation guidance that helps teams resolve cloud security issues significantly faster.

Organizations leverage Orca's AI capabilities, powered by Amazon Bedrock, to generate actionable remediation guidance that helps teams resolve cloud security issues significantly faster. Improved visibility and risk prioritization: Combining Orca’s agentless-first Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with AWS-native security signals provides customers contextual intelligence, enabling teams to understand which risks matter most and why, and to prioritize remediation based on business impact.

Combining Orca’s agentless-first Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with AWS-native security signals provides customers contextual intelligence, enabling teams to understand which risks matter most and why, and to prioritize remediation based on business impact. Simplified procurement and faster time to value: Orca is available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to quickly deploy and scale cloud security without added operational complexity.

Orca is available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to quickly deploy and scale cloud security without added operational complexity. Security built into cloud development workflows: Orca integrates security into cloud and CI/CD processes, helping organizations identify and address risks earlier in the development lifecycle.

Joint customers are already seeing the impact of the collaboration. "Operating securely in the cloud is critical to our ability to innovate with confidence," said Erika Voss, CISO at Blue Yonder. "The combination of Orca Security and AWS gives us clearer insight into our cloud risks and faster, AI-driven remediation, helping us maintain trust as we scale."

"As customers adopt AI at scale, they need security solutions that can evolve alongside rapidly changing cloud environments," said Allison Johnson, Director of Americas Technology Partnerships, AWS. "Our collaboration with Orca Security helps customers better understand and secure their AI services on AWS, while using AI-powered insights to improve visibility, accelerate remediation, and operate with greater confidence."

To learn more, visit orca.security/partners/technology/amazon-web-services-aws/.

About Orca Security

Orca enables organizations to make cloud security a strategic advantage. With the most comprehensive coverage and visibility across multi-cloud environments, the agentless-first Orca Platform unites teams to eliminate complexities, vulnerabilities, and risks. Backed by Temasek, CapitalG, ICONIQ Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Notable, and others, Orca is trusted by hundreds of organizations, including SAP, Gannett, Autodesk, Lemonade, and Digital Turbine. Connect your first account in minutes at https://orca.security or book a personalized demo.