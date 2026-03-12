Mitsubishi Electric Invests in Elephantech Under New Partnership

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has invested in Elephantech Inc., a startup developing proprietary nano-ink technology for inkjet printing, and signed a partnership agreement with the company. Through the partnership, Mitsubishi Electric aims to accelerate the industry’s shift to manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCBs) using inkjet printing, a process known for its significantly reduced environmental impact. Previously, Mitsubishi Electric’s Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund invested in Elephantech in May 2023.

Elephantech has developed advanced copper nano-ink technology for an innovative manufacturing process that prints the ink on a substrate only where needed to form circuits. Compared to conventional methods, this process dramatically reduces the number of manufacturing steps while lowering copper and water usage as well as CO₂ emissions. The result is lower manufacturing costs and reduced environmental impact.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will begin offering factory automation (FA) solutions incorporating Elephantech’s inkjet printing technology to PCB manufacturers. In the future, Mitsubishi Electric’s manufacturing sites will use specialized technology from Elephantech for the mass production and sales of inkjet printing equipment, and the two companies will collaborate to expand the market.

