Thredd and Cross River to Accelerate Expansion into the US Market for Global Fintechs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions. The relationship is designed to accelerate the entry of international fintechs into the United States. This collaboration leverages Thredd’s global expertise and technology stack with Cross River’s proprietary core infrastructure, established market leadership and regulatory expertise, creating a seamless pathway for innovative payment solutions to launch and scale in the U.S.

The relationship is expected to bring further joint launches in the coming months, with Thredd and Cross River continuing to support the ambitions of global fintech leaders as they enter and thrive in the U.S. market. Share

As part of this agreement, Thredd becomes one of Cross River’s select strategic processing partners outside of the bank’s own stack. The arrangement enables Thredd to introduce a curated pipeline of high-potential fintech clients from various geographic regions*.1 In turn, Thredd’s clients benefit from Cross River’s proven ability to deliver compliant, scalable banking infrastructure and principal network sponsorship, ensuring a smooth, fast, and credible market entry.

“This collaboration is about more than just technology integration; it’s about building a truly collaborative ecosystem where Thredd, Cross River, and our clients are all at the table, working together to ensure operational success and growth,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. “By combining our global reach and solutioning expertise with Cross River’s regulatory and banking strengths, we’re setting a new standard for fintech expansion into the U.S.”

“Working alongside Thredd reinforces our commitment to enabling the next generation of fintech innovation through flexible, compliant infrastructure,” said Adam Goller, Head of Fintech Banking at Cross River. “Together, with Thredd's international processing capabilities and our API-enabled banking stack, we’re empowering global platforms to navigate the complexities of U.S. market entry with confidence and speed, facilitating access and shaping a more connected, agile financial environment.”

A prime example of this partnership in action is the expansion and enablement of B4B Payments’ U.S. program. B4B Payments is a globally recognized, multi-award-winning financial technology company specializing in card issuing, embedded payment services, and business expense management solutions across the UK, EU, and U.S. and is the first customer to go live under the Thredd and Cross River collaboration. Thredd facilitated the introduction and provided the issuing processing technology, while Cross River played a critical role by delivering comprehensive issuing bank services, including BIN sponsorship, ACH capabilities, compliance oversight, and end-to-end support for prepaid program enablement.

“Expanding and strengthening our U.S. program marks an important milestone for B4B Payments, extending our global footprint while creating a clear access point for European clients looking to expand their payment programs into the American market,” said Kieran Draper, CEO of B4B Payments USA. “The combined expertise of Thredd and Cross River has been instrumental in making this possible. Their collaborative approach and deep market knowledge have ensured a smooth and efficient entry process, allowing us to focus on delivering value to our clients from day one.”

*Subject to availability and Bank’s determination.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 47 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.com

About Cross River Bank

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. As a leader in the industry, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.