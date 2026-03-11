Bluespring Wealth Welcomes New Advisor Through Existing Partnership with Security Financial Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluespring Wealth Partners (Bluespring), a leading acquirer of RIAs and wealth management firms, today announced that Pittman Financial Group and its team, led by founder Page Pittman, CFP®, and Client Service Administrator Elizabeth Eagle, will merge into Security Financial Management (SFM), an existing Bluespring firm. This transition further strengthens SFM’s client-focused, family-office-style approach while reinforcing Bluespring’s commitment to assisting firms with advisor succession planning, ensuring long-term continuity, and supporting sustainable growth.

Specializing in fee-based financial planning, Pittman’s professional background is rooted in relationship-driven service. He currently oversees more than $60 million in client assets under management (AUM), bringing total assets managed by SFM advisors to $1.3B. Pittman’s clients can expect the same level of support and personalized service they’ve come to expect, now enhanced by the broader resources of Bluespring and SFM.

“Succession planning was a top priority to ensure my clients continue to receive superior financial planning services for decades to come,” said Pittman. “In looking for a partner, what stood out to me about SFM and Bluespring was the shared value system—a firm that prioritizes taking care of people, not just managing portfolios. Joining forces with organizations like SFM and Bluespring will ensure my clients will always be supported through access to qualified advisors, expanded resources, and the stability of a firm that’s investing in the future.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Page to the Bluespring Community,” said Josh Bartholomew, Head of Business Development at Bluespring Wealth Partners. “Page has built a disciplined, relationship‑driven firm that reflects the values we prioritize across Bluespring. By joining SFM, his clients benefit from the continuity of a trusted advisor alongside the enhanced capabilities, infrastructure, and scale of the Bluespring platform.”

This announcement reflects Bluespring’s ongoing commitment to partnering with high‑quality advisors and firms that share its focus on enhancing the client experience. Through a collaborative culture, long‑term partnership mindset, and resources designed to drive sustainable growth, Bluespring supports advisors in building enduring businesses while delivering exceptional value to their clients.

Bluespring is the premier wealth management platform for advisors and their clients, dedicated to the acquisition and support of quality wealth management firms. It is building a growing community of entrepreneurially-minded firms uniquely focused on their clients' interests and preserving their legacy, through continued opportunities for growth and investment in next generation talent.

