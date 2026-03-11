Brilliant Labs and Alif Semiconductor Partner on Development of New Technologies for Next-Generation AI-Powered Smart Glasses

PLEASANTON, Calif. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brilliant Labs, a pioneer in open-source wearables ushering in the future of intelligent computing, and Alif Semiconductor, a leading global supplier of secure, connected, power-efficient Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) microcontrollers (MCUs) and fusion processors, today announced a strategic partnership to co-define silicon that will power Brilliant Labs’ next generation of AI-powered smart glasses.

“Our partnership with Alif allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in personal, intelligent computing,” said Bobak Tavangar, CEO and co-founder of Brilliant Labs. Share

Brilliant Labs’ highly anticipated Halo Glasses will be powered by Alif Semiconductor’s Balletto B1 MCU, an ultra-low-power microcontroller with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that enables on-device AI processing. This allows Halo Glasses to perform complex tasks at ultra-low power such as real-time translation and its AI memory system while maximizing user privacy and extending battery life up to 14 hours.

Building on this foundation, the two companies will partner on groundbreaking, innovative technologies tailormade specifically for next-generation smart glasses. The new hardware will enable more advanced, personalized edge intelligence, bringing AI closer to the user while further reducing power consumption and data exposure.

“Our partnership with Alif allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in personal, intelligent computing,” said Bobak Tavangar, CEO and co-founder of Brilliant Labs. “By co-defining the silicon that powers our next-generation glasses, we can deliver experiences that feel more natural, more private, and more responsive, without sacrificing performance or battery life.”

“Alif’s mission is to make AI ubiquitous through highly efficient, secure, and connected computing at the edge,” said Reza Kazerounian, President and co-founder of Alif Semiconductor. “Brilliant Labs shares our belief that intelligence belongs in the hands of users. Together, we are creating technology that makes that vision real.”

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing privacy-first AI, open innovation, and computing that feels natural and personal, establishing a new benchmark for the next era of intelligent devices.

About Brilliant Labs

Brilliant Labs is an integrated AI hardware and software company pioneering the future of intelligent computing. Founded in 2019, Brilliant Labs combines custom-designed hardware with open-source, privacy-first artificial intelligence to create a new class of intelligent wearables that amplify human capability while weaving digital with physical. Designed for builders, creators, and curious minds, Brilliant empowers people to shape and own the future of computing. Learn more at www.brilliant.xyz.

About Alif Semiconductor

Alif Semiconductor is the industry-leading supplier of next-generation secure AI/ML-enabled 32-bit microcontrollers. Since 2019, Alif’s expanding offering of microcontrollers and fusion processors has been revolutionizing the way developers can create broad, scalable, and connected AI-enabled embedded applications that are genuinely power efficient. Alif Semiconductor is the only choice for power-efficient microcontrollers that can handle heavy AI and ML workloads for battery-operated IoT devices. For more information, visit www.alifsemi.com.