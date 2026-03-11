Energage and McClatchy Partner on Top Workplaces Awards in Five Markets for 2026

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced a new partnership with McClatchy Media Company to recognize the best employers in five U.S. markets. The award spotlights companies that prioritize the workplace experience and build exceptional workplace cultures where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work.

The markets and member publications are:

Charlotte, N.C. : The Charlotte Observer

: The Charlotte Observer Fresno, Calif. : The Fresno Bee

: The Fresno Bee Kansas City, Mo. : The Kansas City Star

: The Kansas City Star Raleigh-Durham, N.C. : The News & Observer

: The News & Observer Sacramento, Calif.: The Sacramento Bee

Top Workplaces winners are determined by employee feedback collected through the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey. It measures key culture drivers proven to predict organizational success and employee engagement. The methodology is informed by insights from millions of employees across more than 80,000 organizations and refined over 20 years of research.

“Top Workplaces helps organizations stand out in a highly competitive talent market by giving employees a voice and employers credible recognition,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “Partnering with McClatchy Media expands the reach and impact of this program, helping area employers strengthen their employer brand, increase visibility, and attract top talent.”

Organizations eligible to participate include public, private, nonprofit, and government employers. To qualify, an organization must have at least 35 employees. There is no cost to nominate a company, participate, or win awards.

Take the first step toward earning credible employer recognition. Anyone can nominate their company by visiting: https://topworkplaces.com/nominate-your-workplace.

In addition to regional recognition, participating companies may also be eligible for national Top Workplaces awards across culture excellence and industry categories — all based on the same survey.

For more information on Top Workplaces awards, visit www.topworkplaces.com.

About Energage

Energage is an HR technology company on a mission to help organizations build and brand exceptional workplace cultures. We power the Top Workplaces employer recognition program and deliver actionable, research-backed employee survey insights that fuel professional growth and elevate employer brands. Our comprehensive talent experience platform combines cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and built-in personalization to cultivate cultures that boost engagement, improve retention, attract top talent, and drive better business results. Learn more at energage.com and topworkplaces.com.

About McClatchy

McClatchy Media Company is a diversified media and business services company that creates innovative media solutions across four dynamic divisions: News, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Trend Hunter, and the Retail Network. We merge trusted journalism, engaging lifestyle and entertainment narratives, award-winning trend reports, and proven distribution solutions to inspire and inform consumers online and offline. Our expansive portfolio includes iconic brands such as The Kansas City Star, Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee, US Weekly, and Woman's World. Each is dedicated to delivering essential news and information to 100 million unique visitors monthly. Our Retail Network division reaches consumers across 70,000 North American retail locations, ensuring our influence spans the continent. Driven by a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation, our mission is to connect businesses to consumers in an ever-evolving media marketplace. From local news and in-depth investigative reporting to blue-chip trend analysis and captivating entertainment coverage, McClatchy Media Company creates opportunities for our audiences, partners, and employees to thrive — today and in the future.