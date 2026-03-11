Xfinity Teams up with NBC Sports and Golf Channel to Deliver THE PLAYERS Championship in RealTime4K

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast’s Xfinity is teaming up with NBC Sports and Versant's Golf Channel to deliver THE PLAYERS Championship in RealTime4K for the first time, transforming the at-home viewing experience for golf fans. Xfinity will also debut Create Your Own Multiview and Fan View for this year’s tournament, giving fans more ways to experience every pivotal moment from one of the PGA TOUR’s most-anticipated tournaments.

“Few moments in golf compare to THE PLAYERS, and this year we’re bringing fans closer to it than ever before,” Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast. “With RealTime4K, Fan View and Multiview all coming together in one easy-to-‑access destination, Xfinity is offering the best way for customers to experience all the drama unfolding on the course – from the opening tee shot to the final putt.”

The Fastest and Most Immersive Picture with RealTime4K

Available for both NBC’s and Golf Channel’s coverage, RealTime4K delivers the fastest, clearest and most vibrant on-screen quality anywhere. RealTime4K uses cutting-edge network technology that only Xfinity can deliver to reduce latency to near real time. This innovation, made possible by Comcast’s continued investments in its best-in-class network, gives fans crisper action, smoother motion, and a more lifelike picture as they follow the world’s best players during every round.

New Ways to Watch with Fan View

Fans can now enjoy THE PLAYERS with Fan View, an interactive on-screen companion that keeps them immersed in the tournament without needing a second screen. With Fan View, customers can:

Explore each hole of the famed TPC Sawgrass course with interactive hole flyovers that provide a deeper look at every fairway, water hazard, bunker, and green.

Track the leaders with the real-time leaderboard, see how the course is playing with in-progress scorecards, and check upcoming tee times.

Dive into highlights, interviews, and tournament news with Clips, a new feature for short videos that mirrors the patterns and simplicity of leading social media platforms.

View betting odds from DraftKings and FanDuel and quickly initiate bets directly from the TV.

Never Miss a Moment with Create Your Own Multiview

With Create Your Own Multiview, fans don’t need to worry about missing a crushing drive, jaw-dropping approach or a clutch putt while following other major sports. Viewers can watch them all at once by selecting up to four channels airing live sports, making it easier to keep up with THE PLAYERS while also tracking the NBA, NHL, soccer and NCAA basketball conference tournaments, all on one screen.

Fans can say “golf” into their voice remote to launch a comprehensive destination for THE PLAYERS. The hub offers every minute of coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock, and ESPN direct-to-consumer’s Unlimited plan, now included for Xfinity TV customers who subscribe to ESPN as part of their TV package. The ESPN app will feature exclusive coverage of TPC Sawgrass’s iconic 17th hole, including special angles and vantage points.

The innovations Xfinity is delivering for THE PLAYERS are part of the company's broader commitment to redefine how fans engage with live sports, all available over a network built and engineered to meet the demands of today’s viewers with a best-in-class entertainment platform and the smartest, most-reliable WiFi with multigig Internet speeds. That ongoing investment enabled the launch of RealTime4K, first introduced during this year’s Super Bowl, where customers in Xfinity homes saw the action up to 49 seconds faster than fans with other providers.

Comcast Business is a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship, where the strongest field in golf will meet the famed Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass from March 10 – 15.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.