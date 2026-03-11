Brownsville, Texas, Deploys Smart City Solution with World-Class Innovation from SHI International and Leading AI Technology Developers

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of the world’s leading technology solutions providers, has extended its partnership with the City of Brownsville, Texas, to build a Smart City public safety solution. The solution combines Centific’s VerityAI™, NVIDIA AI, and Lenovo’s AI-Accelerated platforms, delivered through SHI’s scalable Smart City solution, design, and architecture.

The Smart City solution integrates key features into a single future-ready framework. This enables Brownsville, a border city in Southeast Texas with a population of more than 190,000, and potentially other municipalities across the United States and beyond, to respond faster to incidents, safeguard residents more effectively, and lay the groundwork for other use cases such as traffic management, fire detection, weather monitoring, and energy optimization.

While the technology behind Brownsville’s modernization initiative is sophisticated, its mission is to create a city where families, businesses, and visitors feel safe and supported.

“For us, this is about our people. SHI’s Smart City solution design supports our goal of making Brownsville safer, more connected, and more innovative,” said Jorge Cardenas, Chief Information Officer for the City of Brownsville. “This technology will help us see across our city with clarity and make decisions based on real-time insight, not guesswork or legacy data.”

“We’re building an infrastructure that will allow local businesses, hospitals, and professionals to access advanced AI and networking capabilities they need to drive economic development. This is the technology foundation that will support Brownsville and surrounding cities for years to come.”

To realize Brownsville’s vision, AI experts at SHI brought together AI-accelerated technologies from Centific, and Lenovo built with NVIDIA AI. Centific’s solution, VerityAI™, intelligently interprets visual data by identifying potential incidents, summarizing activities, and providing valuable real-time insights. VerityAI™ leverages visual AI agents, which are deployed using NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization, and NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, seamlessly understanding large amounts of visual data from strategically placed safety cameras across the city.

SHI’s Smart City solution is built on an iterative, flexible, modular architecture that is designed to quickly and easily support additional data, use cases, and digital capabilities. The initial implementation at Brownsville integrates on-prem, cloud computing, networking, and cybersecurity into a single cohesive ecosystem, significantly enhancing resource deployment, response, and situational awareness across public spaces and facilities.

According to Deloitte, cities using AI-enabled public safety tools could create some of the most meaningful improvements in recent municipal history, including a 30-40% reduction in crime and a 20-35% faster emergency response time.

“Brownsville is proving what’s possible when a city embraces technology with purpose,” said Denise Collison, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at SHI. “By combining NVIDIA’s advanced AI models, Centific’s VerityAI™, and Lenovo’s AI-accelerated robust platforms in our Smart City design architecture, we’re creating a powerful blueprint for how communities across the country can improve safety, strengthen resilience, and accelerate economic growth. We’re proud to partner with Brownsville as they set a new national standard for what a future-ready city can be.”

The solution empowers the City of Brownsville and its residents with real-time intelligent insights that promote awareness, efficient resource utilization, and enable civil intelligence.

SHI’s dedicated Public Sector organizations help states, cities, and municipalities leverage multiple pathways and public-sector grants to achieve their Smart City goals.

To learn more about SHI's AI & Cyber Labs and how it is helping organizations imagine, experiment, and adopt AI at scale

Attendees at NVIDIA's 2026 GTC can visit the SHI Booth 1231 from March 16th to 19th.

