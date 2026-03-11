CharmHealth Introduces Multi-Agent AI Copilot Built Directly Into Its EHR

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CharmHealth, a leader in healthcare technology solutions for providers, today announced its latest AI-powered solution, CharmCopilot, a multi-agent assistant embedded directly within its electronic health record (EHR) platform to support clinicians and care teams across the entire care workflow. Built on a multi-agent AI architecture, with specialized agents for intake, summarization, documentation and operational support, CharmCopilot works alongside care teams across the clinical and operational workflow in real time. Unlike standalone AI scribes or transcription tools, CharmCopilot is designed to reduce manual tasks, minimize documentation burdens, and surface relevant information to support clinical judgment at the point of care.

By operating natively within the EHR, CharmCopilot understands clinical context — including patient history, medications, vitals, labs and prior encounters — allowing it to provide intelligent assistance throughout the care process rather than simply transcribing conversations.

“CharmHealth’s vision is to deliver meaningful offerings that actively support clinicians, staff and care teams, and AI is central to that vision,” said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO of CharmHealth. “With CharmCopilot, we’re not bolting AI onto the outside of our EHR; we’re weaving it into the fabric of the product itself so that the right intelligence is instantly accessible at every step of the clinical workflow for superior patient care.”

As part of its AI-forward product strategy, CharmHealth is making the core capabilities of CharmCopilot available to existing customers at no additional cost, enabling practices of all sizes to adopt AI assistance within their daily workflows.

A New Vision of Care That Supports the Entire Team

Unlike standalone AI tools that require providers to toggle between systems, CharmCopilot is embedded natively within the CharmHealth platform and delivers role-aware AI assistance across clinical, operational and administrative workflows. The system dynamically adapts to the user’s role and context during care delivery. Its initial features include:

Nurse Triage : Automatically derives medical history from nurse-patient conversations. Nurses can review and refine the captured details directly before adding them to the patient’s dashboard.

: Automatically derives medical history from nurse-patient conversations. Nurses can review and refine the captured details directly before adding them to the patient’s dashboard. Patient Summarization : Generates concise summaries of patient history, including medications and prior encounters, and highlights abnormal trends for quicker clinical insights.

: Generates concise summaries of patient history, including medications and prior encounters, and highlights abnormal trends for quicker clinical insights. Lab Review Support : Summarizes lab results, flags abnormal patterns, and enables follow-up questions to help clinicians interpret trends for review.

: Summarizes lab results, flags abnormal patterns, and enables follow-up questions to help clinicians interpret trends for review. Charting Assistant : Listens in real time and extracts both subjective and objective details to generate assessments, diagnoses and differential diagnoses with clear reasoning. It also suggests treatment plans, clinical considerations and care pathways, helping clinicians explore all diagnostic and treatment possibilities while reducing documentation effort.

: Listens in real time and extracts both subjective and objective details to generate assessments, diagnoses and differential diagnoses with clear reasoning. It also suggests treatment plans, clinical considerations and care pathways, helping clinicians explore all diagnostic and treatment possibilities while reducing documentation effort. Back Office and Billing Support : Extends reach beyond clinical encounters to help billing and administrative staff navigate coding workflows, answer eligibility questions and documentation requirements more efficiently, and streamline operational processes.

: Extends reach beyond clinical encounters to help billing and administrative staff navigate coding workflows, answer eligibility questions and documentation requirements more efficiently, and streamline operational processes. Resource and Navigation Assistant: Answers “how-to” questions and guides users through workflows by pulling trusted instructions and policies from CharmHealth resources, reducing training time and simplifying navigation for new staff.

Because CharmCopilot is an interactive chat interface, it can give every member of the care team context-aware, real-time answers and faster guidance at any point during care delivery. Every suggestion CharmCopilot makes is transparent, reviewable and grounded in the patient's actual data. Clinicians remain fully in control of the medical record — CharmCopilot suggests and assists, but users review and approve all changes before anything is saved.

The solution has already shown 95% note accuracy through CharmHealth’s EHR-integrated AI Scribe and a 30-50% reduction in administrative burden across participating practices in early testing. It also supports prompts and voice commands in 99 languages, making it accessible to a diverse patient population and the clinicians who serve them.

CharmHealth’s approach reflects a broader commitment to making practical AI capabilities widely accessible within the EHR environment rather than limiting them to premium add-ons.

Practices interested in joining the beta for CharmCopilot can contact the CharmHealth team at support@charmhealth.com.

About CharmHealth

CharmHealth is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions that empower healthcare organizations to deliver efficient, high-quality care. With a focus on interoperability, patient engagement, and streamlined workflows, CharmHealth offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare. For more information on CharmHealth, visit www.charmhealth.com. To get breaking news, follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and @charmhealth.

