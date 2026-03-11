From Insights to Action: Innovaccer Partners with Databricks to Operationalize Healthcare AI at Enterprise Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced it has achieved Built on Validated Partner status with Databricks, the Data and AI Company. The validation recognizes Gravity’s production use of Databricks’ lakehouse architecture and machine learning (ML) capabilities across Innovaccer’s Autonomous Healthcare Platform.

Designed specifically for healthcare, Gravity features pre-built clinical and payer data models, industry-standard ontologies (SNOMED, ICD, LOINC, CPT, and RxNorm), proprietary predictive ML models, and clinical knowledge bases that eliminate the foundational work health systems would otherwise spend years building. Databricks powers Gravity’s ML and AI infrastructure, spanning data transformation, analytics, ML lifecycle management, and model deployment, giving data science and AI teams a healthcare-native foundation where the work begins at insight and agent development, not data wrangling.

“Built on validation reflects tangible technical alignment and joint intent,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “Gravity is designed to meet healthcare organizations where they are and take them where they need to go. Databricks strengthens the AI and ML capabilities at the heart of that—from pipeline development to model deployment, so our customers can focus on outcomes, not infrastructure.”

“Databricks built on partners deliver differentiated solutions by leveraging the Databricks platform,” said Aaron Zavora, Global Healthcare GTM Leader, Databricks. “We are pleased to welcome Innovaccer as a Validated Built on Partner and support their work leveraging Databricks lakehouse architecture and ML capabilities within Gravity for enterprise healthcare workloads.”

As part of the partnership, Innovaccer and Databricks will collaborate to advance the following capabilities for joint customers:

Support healthcare organizations building lakehouse-based data foundations using Delta Lake to enable scalable analytics and AI readiness across multi-source healthcare environments.

Enable repeatable production-grade data transformation and analytics workflows with Databricks SQL and Spark Declarative Pipelines in Gravity, reducing the custom engineering burden that slows healthcare data teams.

Support governed ML lifecycle management using Managed MLflow, giving healthcare organizations the ability to build, validate, and deploy models with the auditability and explainability that clinical and regulatory stakeholders require.

This announcement marks the next step in Innovaccer and Databricks’ partnership to advance modern data and AI capabilities for healthcare enterprises.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the AI infrastructure for autonomous healthcare operations, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Intelligence Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.