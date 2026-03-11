Investortools Dealer Network Expands Trading Capabilities with PNC Capital Markets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investortools, a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions, today announced it has expanded the Investortools Dealer Network (IDN) to include PNC Capital Markets LLC, enhancing electronic connectivity and liquidity access for institutional investors.

"Connecting to the Investortools Dealer Network allows us to meet clients where they transact while reinforcing our commitment to high-touch service and thoughtful execution.” - Mark Denick | Head of Municipal Trading, PNC Capital Markets Share

Through this integration with the IDN, mutual clients can engage directly with PNC’s trading desk while staying within the same system they use to manage their portfolio, order, and execute workflows.

The integration was driven by mutual client demand, underscoring both firms’ client-centric approaches. “Our clients value the ability to access liquidity and manage inquiries efficiently within the systems they already use,” said Rob Leppert, Senior Vice President and Head of Municipal Fixed Income Sales at PNC Capital Markets. Mark Denick, Head of Municipal Trading, added: “Connecting to the Investortools Dealer Network allows us to meet clients where they transact while reinforcing our commitment to high-touch service and thoughtful execution.”

PNC Capital Markets offers broad product coverage as an active secondary-market liquidity provider, known for maintaining diverse inventory and prioritizing institutional service quality, supporting relationship-driven trading.

“This integration reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding connectivity with dealers our clients actively want to trade with,” said James Morris, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales at Investortools. “PNC’s relationship-first philosophy aligns with how we approach development: by listening to clients and building solutions that support long-term partnerships, not just transactions.”

The addition of PNC Capital Markets to the IDN continues Investortools’ mission to support low-touch, straight-through processing in fixed-income trading. By embedding trusted dealer connectivity directly into buy-side workflows, the network helps firms respond faster to market opportunities, improve execution efficiency, and operate with greater confidence in increasingly dynamic market conditions.

To learn more about the PNC Capital Markets integration or how to connect to the Investortools Dealer Network, please visit: https://www.investortools.com/dealer-network

About PNC Capital Markets LLC:

PNC Capital Markets LLC is a subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About Investortools, Inc.

For over four decades, Investortools has been a leading SaaS provider of fixed-income solutions that are regarded by the industry as a prerequisite for investment management. Its comprehensive suite of products address portfolio, order, and execution management, performance analytics, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Trusted by over 200 firms managing more than $1 trillion in assets, Investortools supports SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and other market participants. Learn more about Investortools' commitment to innovation at www.investortools.com.