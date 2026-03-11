Omnes Capital selects Intapp DealCloud to unify marketing and investor relations management

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), the leading governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries, announces that Omnes Capital is using Intapp DealCloud for marketing and investor relations.

Creating a modern infrastructure

Omnes is a leading European private equity firm dedicated to the energy transition with more than €6.7 billion in assets under management. The firm’s decision to adopt DealCloud aligns with its plans to improve data quality and access firmwide.

“We were looking for one solution that would help us standardize data and processes across our investment and investor relations teams,” said Wael Ilahi, IT Manager at Omnes Capital. “DealCloud gives us a unified platform to manage fundraising and LP interactions as well as marketing and communications needs — helping us consolidate and better use our data.”

Multiplying success with Intapp

With DealCloud, Omnes can efficiently manage fundraising and relationships within one centralized platform. Access to collective firm intelligence will help teams strengthen connections, accurately track and forecast deals and pipeline, and accelerate execution.

Advanced AI technology and automation will be integrated into Omnes’ everyday workflows to help the firm’s professionals work smarter and faster. For example, teams will be able to make more informed, data-driven decisions with actionable, real-time insights into investment trends, industry developments, and relationships.

Additionally, Omnes professionals will be able to focus more time on making deals and less time on tedious data entry with automated data capture and signature-scraping technology. This technology ensures professionals always have a current, comprehensive view of their relationships by automatically integrating contact data, shared files, emails, and other information into DealCloud from external systems.

“We are delighted to be working with Omnes,” said Rudy Saad, Global Head of Private Equity and Private Capital Markets at Intapp. “Our AI-powered DealCloud platform enables the firm to manage relationships seamlessly while driving targeted fundraising in specialized sectors, such as energy transition.”

