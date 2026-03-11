Tablevoice Partners with OpenTable to Help Restaurants Turn Missed Calls Into Bookings

TORONTO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tablevoice, an AI host built for busy restaurants, today announced a partnership with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech. The collaboration starts from a truth every restaurateur knows: when the phone rings, it's an opportunity – and it should sound like your best host, not a call center.

With this integration, Tablevoice’s AI host works alongside OpenTable in real time. When a guest calls to make a reservation or ask about a chef’s table or tasting menu, Tablevoice handles the conversation with warmth and precision: confirming bookings directly in OpenTable, noting special requests, and even suggesting another location in the group if the first choice is full. Every call lands in the Tablevoice Team Inbox with full context, so the floor team never has to choose between the phone and the guest in front of them.

“Tablevoice isn’t a phone tree or a chatbot. It’s the kind of host you’d actually trust with your regulars – on-brand, warm, and built around how your team runs service. With OpenTable in the mix, a guest calls, the reservation lands in your book, and your hosts stay on the floor where they belong. No voicemail, no missed opportunities, just great hospitality from the first ring,” said Marc Gendron, Co-Founder and CEO of Tablevoice.

Meeting the Moment: The Phone is Where the Experience Begins

The phone is often where great hospitality begins – and it's the channel where speed matters most. OpenTable's 2026 Dining Trends Report shows experiential dining was up 46% year-over-year in 2025. Tablevoice is positioned to capture that diner interest at the first ring – booking Experiences like chef’s tables, and tasting menus directly in OpenTable, which in turn helps restaurants generate revenue.

A missed call during a Friday rush isn’t just a missed reservation. It’s a lost holiday party for 20, an unsold Experience, or a guest who would have happily booked your second location. Tablevoice ensures those calls are answered – on-brand and in real time – so restaurants can capture that demand the moment it arrives.

"Before Tablevoice, my team was losing bookings to voicemail every single service. Now a guest calls, the reservation shows up in our book, and my team just focuses on the dining room. For any restaurant group running on OpenTable, especially those leaning into Experiences or private dining, this is a no-brainer,” said Yannick Bigourdan, serial restaurant entrepreneur and advisor to Tablevoice.

About Tablevoice

Tablevoice gives restaurants an AI host that answers every call with warmth, handles reservations and inquiries, and stays true to each restaurant’s brand and service standards. Backed by a team of engineers, marketers and restaurateurs, Tablevoice helps restaurants protect the guest experience while capturing the revenue that starts with a phone call.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.