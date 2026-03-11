Anoki and Amagi Bring Scene-Level Intelligence to In-Content CTV Ads

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anoki and Amagi, as part of their strategic partnership, today announced the launch of In-Scene Ads powered by Anoki ContextIQ™ across Amagi’s portfolio of in-content ad formats for Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST). This collaboration integrates Anoki’s ContextIQ™, the industry-leading multimodal AI platform, with Amagi’s THUNDERSTORM server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution to offer a seamless, non-disruptive way for advertisers to engage viewers during the scenes that matter most at scale. The new offering is first available across Amagi-powered FAST channels and streaming apps.

Industry response

Dentsu is the first partner to utilize ContextIQ In-Scene Ads in a campaign. The dentsu partnership spans the agency’s three go to market media brands, Carat, dentsu X, and iProspect.

“Anoki continues to be an innovative partner for dentsu,” said Kevin Weigand, VP, Marketplace & Partnerships - Video & Audio, dentsu. “We’re always exploring emerging formats that elevate the viewer experience in order to provide positive brand outcomes for our clients. In-Scene Ads offer a promising new way to deliver relevant messaging without disrupting content.”

The rollout builds upon Amagi’s robust ecosystem of In-Content advertising partners, including leading platforms and premium content partners.

This launch marks a significant evolution of the partnership between Anoki and Amagi, which first introduced scene-level contextual targeting to FAST in 2024. By prioritizing formats that enhance rather than interrupt the viewer experience, the partnership aims to create a more sustainable and effective ecosystem for advertisers, publishers, and audiences alike.

A new canvas for CTV advertising

Traditional ad pods often disrupt the viewing experience. This joint solution moves beyond those limitations by unlocking previously unreachable inventory within the content itself. By leveraging scene-level video intelligence, advertisers can now align their creative with the specific sight, sound, motion, and emotion of any given scene.

"In-Content ad formats unlock previously untapped inventory, but their full value is best realized when paired with scene-level contextual intelligence," added KA Srinivasan, Co-founder and President - Global Business at Amagi. "By integrating with Anoki's ContextIQ platform, we're giving advertisers a way to appear inside the content and meet audiences at exactly the right moment."

Key features include:

High-Impact Formats: A suite of options including Squeeze Backs, Overlays, and Picture-in-Picture ads now enriched with ContextIQ for scene, sentiment and brand suitability without pausing the program.

A suite of options including Squeeze Backs, Overlays, and Picture-in-Picture ads now enriched with ContextIQ for scene, sentiment and brand suitability without pausing the program. Interactive Engagement: Brands can drive immediate actions through integrated tools like QR codes.

Brands can drive immediate actions through integrated tools like QR codes. Generative AI Customization: Advertisers can use Anoki’s CreativeAI to generate GenAI versions of these formats, tailored for specific markets, seasonality, or messaging.

Raghu Kodige, Co-Founder and CEO of Anoki, said, "When you bring true scene-level video intelligence to CTV, you have access to an entirely new canvas for brand storytelling and connection. Combined with Amagi’s seamless ad insertion, advertisers gain precision targeting and creative relevance that simply hasn't been possible before.”

Anoki is a pioneering AI company building the future of connected TV (CTV), from content discovery to advertising and engagement.

Founded in 2008, Amagi Media Labs Limited (www.amagi.com) is a cloud-native SaaS platform serving the global media and entertainment industry.

