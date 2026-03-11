LG CNS and Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Transformation

MIAMI & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG CNS Co., Ltd. and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of AI operating systems, today announced a deepened strategic partnership aimed at accelerating AI Transformation (AX) initiatives across LG Group. The announcement was made ahead of Palantir's AIPCon, where the two companies formalized their joint ambition to bring transformational business impact to the diverse portfolio of companies within one of the world's largest and most innovative conglomerates.

The partnership builds on a foundation established in late 2025, when Palantir software was first deployed within an affiliate in LG Group to drive meaningful improvements in quality management. The initiative is now on track to expand enterprise-wide, establishing a model for what AI-powered operational transformation can look like within LG Group.

To deliver on this ambition at scale, Palantir and LG CNS are committed to forming a dedicated Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) team embedded within LG CNS. This team will work jointly with LG CNS and LG Group affiliates to identify and execute high-value AX use cases across the diverse industries in which LG operates — from advanced manufacturing and energy to electronics, logistics, and beyond.

"LG Group represents exactly the kind of bold, forward-thinking institution that Palantir was built to serve," said Ryan Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Legal Officer of Palantir Technologies. "What has been accomplished over the last few months is a testament to what is possible when visionary leadership meets the right technology. Together with LG CNS, we are committed to taking that success across the entire group — and helping LG build the AI-powered enterprise of the future."

"This strategic partnership marks a pivotal turning point in expanding LG CNS's AX business to a global level," said Shin-gyoon Hyun, CEO of LG CNS. "By combining LG CNS's deep industry expertise with Palantir's AI platform capabilities, we will lead the charge in driving AX innovation for our customers."

About LG CNS Co., Ltd.

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, robotics, cloud computing, data center, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) capabilities across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit lgcns.com.

About Palantir Technologies

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms’ reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.