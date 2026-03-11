CIG and ml&s Group Form Joint Venture to Scale Global Manufacturing of High-Speed Optical Modules and NPO Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), a global leader in broadband technologies and high-speed optical transceivers, today announced a significant expansion of its long-standing collaboration with ml&s Group. The two companies will establish a new Joint Venture (JV) headquartered in Dallas, Texas, co-located with CIG’s operations in Texas, to accelerate global production of high-speed optical modules and Near-Packaged Optics (NPO) solutions.

The JV combines the specialized capabilities of three key entities: CIG, ml&s Mexico, and ml&s Switzerland. With an initial investment of USD 30 million, the venture will expand high-volume manufacturing capacity in Mexico to provide a resilient, localized supply chain for hyperscale data center operators and AI infrastructure providers in North America and beyond.

Several leading CIG customers have also expressed interest in participating in follow-on investments, signaling strong industry backing for this geographically diversified manufacturing model.

Strategic Synergy and Technical Integration

The JV creates an innovation-to-scale pipeline:

CIG: Utilizing its experience in product design and innovation, coupled with decades of high-volume manufacturing expertise and replicating these processes across multiple geographies, including Shanghai, China; Penang, Malaysia; Westford, Massachusetts; Greifswald, Germany, and Biale Blota, Poland.

ml&s Switzerland: Leveraging its deep heritage in high-precision micro-assembly and engineering, the Swiss team will collaborate with CIG's Manufacturing Technologies division. Their focus includes advanced photonics packaging, Near-Packaged Optics (NPO), Silicon Photonics (SiPh), and CW laser backend processes.

ml&s Mexico: Supported by the Swiss engineering hub and CIG's global manufacturing experts, the Mexico facility will scale these advanced technologies into high-volume production. This "near-shore" presence offers North American customers reduced latency in supply chains and enhanced operational responsiveness.

Leadership Perspectives

“CIG and ml&s have built a foundation of trust and success over 15 years,” said Mr. Gerald Wong, Chairman and CEO of CIG. “As the AI era drives data center fabrics toward 1.6T and beyond, this JV ensures we deliver the scale and technical sophistication our customers require—exactly where they need it.”

“Mexico represents a vital pillar for North American infrastructure,” added Mr. Juan Mollinedo, CEO of ml&s Mexico. “By combining competitive cost structures with close proximity to our primary markets, we are positioning this JV as a premier hub for the next generation of optical connectivity.”

Mr. Cem Celebi, CEO of ml&s Switzerland, noted: “Our Swiss facility serves as the technical engine for this venture. By combining world-class engineering and micro-assembly innovation with CIG’s high-speed transceiver expertise, we are creating a formidable manufacturing platform.”

Mr. Joachim Kraemer, President of the Board of the ml&s Group and Mr. Bernd Odoj, CEO of ml&s Germany, concluded: “We are proud to advance our relationship with CIG. This JV allows us to leverage our recent global consolidation to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions that support the rapid expansion of AI-driven data infrastructure.”

Building on its initial expansion in Mexico, the JV is well positioned to further scale manufacturing capacity across North America and support the rapidly growing AI-driven demand for high-speed optical modules.

About Cambridge Industries Group (CIG)

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG) is a global technology leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance optical transceivers and broadband equipment. Feeding the next generation of AI-driven data center infrastructure, CIG develops advanced 800G/1.6T and higher rate optical modules leveraging Silicon Photonics and energy-efficient architectures to minimize latency and power consumption. Backed by strong R&D expertise and a large-scale global manufacturing presence, CIG delivers innovative, high-performance optical solutions trusted by the world’s leading telecommunications and cloud infrastructure providers. As demand for faster, more efficient connectivity accelerates worldwide, CIG remains committed to shaping the future of digital infrastructure through relentless innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused partnership.

About ml&s Group

ml&s is a global provider of advanced manufacturing and engineering services with a history spanning more than 60 years. With locations in Germany, Poland, Switzerland, and Mexico, the ml&s Group evolved into a precision electronics powerhouse. ml&s Germany was originally established as a Siemens telecommunication manufacturing site in Greifswald, ml&s Suisse has been founded as a specialist in micro-electronics technology and ml&s Mexico was set up as an advanced production automation facility with close proximity to the North American market. ml&s specializes in the micro-assembly and system integration of complex optical, medical, and industrial technologies, scaling innovation into reliable high-volume production.