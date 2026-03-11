Life Fitness / Hammer Strength & Merrithew Announce Exclusive United States Partnership to Expand Premium Integrated Pilates Offerings

ROSEMONT, Ill. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Fitness / Hammer Strength, a global leader in commercial fitness equipment, and Merrithew®, a world-renowned authority in Pilates and mindful movement education and equipment, announced a new exclusive partnership for the United States. The partnership brings Merrithew’s premium Pilates equipment and studio solutions into the Life Fitness portfolio across the region.

The two industry leaders share a vision to expand access to premium, innovative movement solutions that drive sustainable growth. Under the agreement, Merrithew will become the exclusive USA Pilates equipment partner for Life Fitness / Hammer Strength, expanding access to Merrithew’s Pilates solutions across commercial fitness, hospitality, corporate wellness, and institutional markets. The partnership delivers a comprehensive, operator-focused experience, including dedicated account management for Life Fitness referrals, studio design consultation, turnkey project support, and post-install service. Education packages and instructor training are optional offerings for Life Fitness customers to support the successful implementation of Pilates programs.

“Life Fitness / Hammer Strength is known for delivering performance driven, durable solutions, and today’s operators are expanding their offerings to support strength, movement quality, and long-term performance as part of a well-rounded training environment,” said Jim Pisani, CEO, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength. “This exclusive partnership with Merrithew allows our U.S. team members to extend that leadership by offering premium Pilates solutions, supported by the scale and expertise our customers rely on to deliver continued success in their facilities.”

Merrithew is widely recognized for its scientifically grounded approach to Pilates, with equipment trusted by elite athletes, rehabilitation professionals, and leading fitness facilities. Through this partnership, Life Fitness customers in the USA will gain streamlined access to Merrithew’s industry-leading Pilates equipment and turnkey project support.

“This partnership represents an important step in expanding access to Pilates as a foundational movement system across the United States,” said Jim Heidenreich, CEO, Merrithew. “By aligning with Life Fitness / Hammer Strength as our exclusive regional partner, we can reach more facilities while maintaining the quality, consistency, and disciplined, market-led approach that defines Merrithew.”

As demand grows for training modalities that emphasize movement quality, injury prevention, and sustainable performance, Pilates continues to play an increasingly important role in modern fitness and performance environments. The Life Fitness / Hammer Strength–Merrithew partnership positions Pilates as a core component of a comprehensive training ecosystem for operators in the USA.

The exclusive USA partnership will begin rolling out in March 2026. Merrithew, along with its V2 Max Plus™ Reformer, will have a presence in the Life Fitness booth (#2917) at HFA 2026, March 17–18 at the San Diego Convention Center.

About Life Fitness / Hammer Strength

Life Fitness / Hammer Strength has been inspiring the world to work out for more than 55 years. Every day, exercisers in more than 150 countries log in 1+ million workouts on the company’s connected fitness equipment – proving daily that Life Fitness/Hammer Strength is the world’s workout partner of choice. By seamlessly bringing innovative, high-performance and reliable equipment and digital solutions to exercisers, wherever and whenever they work out, Life Fitness/Hammer Strength aims to inspire healthier lives. Headquartered outside of Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, the company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. By integrating the best of both brands, the company provides comprehensive workout solutions for commercial and consumer customers. For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com.

About Merrithew®

Merrithew® is the global leader in mindful movement, the company behind the STOTT PILATES® Movement System™ and the worldwide community built around it. Since 1988, we've trained over 90,000 instructors in more than 135 countries and developed premium equipment and science-based education trusted by leading studios, rehab centers and fitness professionals. Merrithew supports instructors, studio owners and wellness leaders with a complete ecosystem to thrive, including training, equipment, digital resources, business tools and a global network of peers. Our vision is to transform lives through intentional, inclusive movement, shaping the next era of mindful movement with innovation, purpose and a commitment to professional excellence. Merrithew.com.