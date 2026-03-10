SNO911 Completes Deep Dive Into Public Safety Software Needs With Comprehensive Assessment From National Public Safety Group

ABERDEEN, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snohomish County 911 (SNO911) in Washington has successfully completed a comprehensive assessment with National Public Safety Group (NPSG) to support the agency’s current and future public safety software needs. This important project included a Needs Assessment, Current System Evaluation, Market Analysis, Cost Benefit Analysis and Risk Assessment, culminating in a final report that establishes a detailed framework and research-driven roadmap to guide the agency’s future public safety software decisions and ensure long-term success with their technology.

The engagement focused on evaluating SNO911’s current environment, workflows, priorities, and future-state requirements for public safety software was well as industry trends, best practices, and SNO911 software user feedback. Through structured analysis, stakeholder engagement and technical evaluation, NPSG provided a detailed framework to support the next phases of their public safety software project.

For SNO911, investing in upfront analysis was a strategic step to reduce risk and ensure any future technology investment fully aligns with their needs and goal of improving first responder, officer and public safety.

“It has been very clear to me throughout this effort that we selected the right partners,” said Kurt Mills, Executive Director for Snohomish County 911. “The depth of analysis, internal alignment across NPSG’s team, and the clarity of the final product reinforce that confidence. I have been consistently impressed with NPSG.”

NPSG served as an independent, vendor-agnostic advisor throughout the partnership, working solely in the agency’s interest. NPSG, comprised mostly of professionals who have worked on both the agency and software vendor sides, applied a structured methodology to evaluate SNO911’s operations and document detailed requirements. The needs assessment positions SNO911 to move forward with clarity, ensuring that future solutions are selected based on documented requirements, industry best practices, and long-term resiliency goals.

“I’ve been familiar with Snohomish County Public Safety Consortium, hosted by Snohomish County 911, for many years,” said Buck Mims, CEO of National Public Safety Group. “They are in the top tier of technically proficient agencies in the Country. It was an honor to work with them and with the 42 agencies they support. NPSG engaged 13 of our subject matter experts for different parts of this project allowing us to use everyone’s knowledge and experience to ensure we provided a comprehensive 360° perspective. By conducting this deep dive with us, SNO911 used a very smart approach to their project. I believe it sets them up to make the most educated choices possible for their future technology demands.”

By investing in rigorous upfront analysis with the help of NPSG, SNO911 is now equipped to make informed decisions with a structured, defensible roadmap to support a competitive requirements-based procurement process.

About National Public Safety Group

National Public Safety Group (NPSG) is a concierge consulting firm focused solely on public safety software projects such as CAD, LERMS, FRMS, JMS, Mobile, and 911 solutions. NPSG provides an entire team of subject matter experts and delivers a proven approach for each project phase and solution. They've worked with 325 agencies across 14 states.