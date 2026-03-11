KBRA Assigns AA Rating to Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Authority General Obligation Bonds, 2026 Series One (Non-AMT); Affirms Related Ratings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Authority General Obligation Bonds, 2026 Series One (Non-AMT) and affirms the long-term rating of AA for the Authority's outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ for the State of Alaska's General Obligation Bonds as well as the long-term rating of AA for the State's Appropriation Bonds.

The rating Outlook for each obligation is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Essentiality of underlying loans for local government financing needs and mechanisms for State support of Authority Bonds.

History of full and timely payment of Authority Bonds without reserve draws or State support.

Precautionary appropriation by the State each year since 2009 to replenish Authority DSRFs in the event of draws.

Credit Challenges

State support payment backstop mechanism is a moral obligation pledge, though the standing appropriation for reserve replenishment and other features mitigate this risk.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Upgrade of the State GO rating.

For Downgrade

Downgrade of the State GO rating.

Failure of the Legislature to proactively provide the Authority its annual standing appropriation for reserve replenishment.

