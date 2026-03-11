-

OpenX and TVision Launch First Supply-Side Attention Targeting Solution for CTV, Enabling Real-Time Activation on High-Engagement Inventory

The new integration turns CTV attention measurement into a real-time activation signal, improving brand recall and message retention.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, today announced the launch of OpenX Attention Targeting, a first-to-market capability that allows advertisers to easily target high-attention CTV inventory in real time. Powered by TVision, the industry leader in CTV attention measurement, and available exclusively through OpenXSelect, this new integration enables advertisers to reach the most engaged CTV audiences and improve campaign impact through pre-bid targeting.

As CTV ad spend is projected to grow nearly 14% this year, advertisers are demanding greater transparency and improved performance. Pioneered in 2023, TV by OpenX already provides a standard of quality through 100% glass-on-wall supply and direct publisher relationships. However, the broader CTV market remains fragmented, and impression-level engagement has been difficult to measure. Now, with OpenX Attention Targeting, buyers can activate in real time against predictive attention scores — turning measurement into optimization.

In this unique solution, data from TVision’s passive, in-home person-level panel powers predictive attention models grounded in actual viewer engagement. These models are then combined with OpenX’s real-time bidstream signals, including time of day, device type, and viewing duration, to enable precise targeting across TV by OpenX supply. Buyers can apply attention targeting to any CTV deal curated within OpenXSelect, whether through self-serve or managed service workflows.

Advertisers leveraging OpenX Attention Targeting can:

  • Reach the most engaged CTV viewers across 231 million-plus monthly unique users via OpenX’s identity graph
  • Layer attention signals with audience, content, and contextual targeting with no additional setup
  • Curate PMP deals that complement direct buys with high-attention, multi-publisher inventory

“The next evolution of attention metrics is from pre- and post-campaign to real-time optimization," said Hassan Babajane, CRO at TVision. “This partnership allows buyers to use attention metrics to shape campaign performance. We’re proud to bring the most actionable use of attention data yet to the programmatic ecosystem alongside OpenX.”

“OpenX Attention Targeting gives brands what they’ve been asking for: real-time CTV performance optimization based on true viewer engagement,” said Erika Loberg, Global Head of CTV at OpenX. “For the first time, advertisers can activate attention as a targeting parameter at scale, in real time, and directly influence outcomes before the bid.”

About OpenX

OpenX is an independent omni-channel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side curation, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers with improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 17-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a direct and trusted partner of the world’s largest publishers, working with more than 200,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. As the market leader in sustainability, OpenX was the first adtech company to be certified as CarbonNeutral™ and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

