nVenia Announces IPS Packaging & Automation as Official Distribution Partner in the Southeastern United States

WOOD DALE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nVenia, a leading provider of packaging automation solutions, has appointed IPS Packaging & Automation as an official distribution partner for the Southeastern United States, including Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. The partnership expands nVenia’s regional coverage and support for its FISCHBEIN Brand line of bag closing systems, including sewers and sealers.

The announcement builds on a long-standing relationship between IPS Packaging & Automation and nVenia’s Arpac brand, with the expanded agreement bringing Fischbein solutions into IPS’s automation portfolio.

“IPS Packaging & Automation has been a trusted partner of nVenia and the ARPAC Brand for more than 20 years,” said Travis Evans, Equipment Division Manager at IPS Packaging & Automation. “We look forward to expanding that relationship with the FISCHBEIN Brand. Our automation specialists, certified service technicians, and dedicated parts team are a natural fit to become a premier distributor for the Fischbein line of sewers and sealers.”

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS Packaging & Automation is a nationwide distributor of packaging supplies and equipment, offering end-to-end solutions supported by engineering expertise, responsive service, and strategically located warehouses across the United States. Founded in 1976, IPS celebrates 50 years in 2026, built on integrity, service, and long-standing customer relationships.

“IPS brings a strong combination of technical expertise, regional presence, and customer focus,” said Paul Ferrandino, Senior Vice President of Sales at nVenia. “Their proven track record and deep automation knowledge make them an excellent partner to support and grow the Fischbein brand across the Southeast.”

Jeff Carey, Director of Distribution Sales at nVenia, added, “This partnership strengthens our ability to provide localized sales, service, and aftermarket support in a key region. IPS has the infrastructure and people in place to help customers maximize the value of Fischbein solutions.”

Through this partnership, customers in the Southeast will benefit from improved access to Fischbein technologies, supported by local application expertise, certified service technicians, and responsive parts availability.

For more information about nVenia and its Fischbein bag closing solutions, visit www.nvenia.com.

For more information about IPS Packaging & Automation, visit www.ipack.com.

About nVenia

nVenia, headquartered in Wood Dale, IL, designs and manufactures primary, secondary and end-of-line packaging equipment, featuring the product brands of Arpac, Fischbein, Hamer and Ohlson. Serving targeted end markets including consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture and industrials, nVenia’s focus is on delivering next-level packaging equipment, integration and innovation to our customers. Arpac brand equipment includes shrink wrappers, tunnels and bundlers, tray and case formers and packers, and robotic and conventional palletizers. Fischbein equipment is the trusted brand for open-mouth bag sewing and sealing systems. Hamer brand equipment is utilized worldwide and leads the market in large format filling, bagging, and palletizing; operating in some of the harshest production environments. These trusted brands together deliver next-level performance through consultative design of integrated fit-for-purpose production lines. nVenia is a Duravant Company and is backed by Duravant Lifecycle Services, a complete lifecycle management program for parts, service and support. For more information, visit www.nVenia.com.