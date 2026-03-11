GoodRx Partners with Viatris to Offer Up to 85% Savings on Established Brand Medications

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading platform for prescription savings in the U.S., today announced a new collaboration with Viatris, a global healthcare company, to make 17 of its established brand medications more affordable for consumers. Beginning today, eligible commercially insured patients may pay as low as $0–$4 on select Viatris medications through GoodRx. Cash-paying consumers, regardless of insurance status, can use GoodRx to access discounted cash prices of up to 85% off at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide. The collaboration includes widely prescribed, household-name medications such as Lipitor®, Celebrex®, Viagra®, and Norvasc®.

“Affordability should never be the reason someone walks away without their medication,” said Laura Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Pharma Direct at GoodRx. "By providing eligible patients who prefer the branded versions of these medications with substantial savings and straightforward ways to lower out-of-pocket costs, Viatris is demonstrating a clear commitment to improving patient access. Connecting these savings to a platform Americans already trust for price clarity and affordability shows how practical, consumer-focused solutions can expand access and support adherence nationwide.”

Many of the Viatris medications included in the program already drive substantial search volume on GoodRx, reflecting consumers’ ongoing efforts to find reliable cost information for the medications they use every day. Making these savings for Viatris’ brand medications easily discoverable on GoodRx helps Americans overcome cost barriers that too often determine whether their prescriptions are filled.

“At Viatris, we’re focused on delivering solutions that are effective at scale. Our established brands already serve millions of patients, and this partnership with GoodRx creates another opportunity for patients to access these widely recognized medicines,” said Corinne Le Goff, Chief Commercial Officer, Viatris. “As healthcare evolves, expanding access pathways through trusted platforms like GoodRx is another way to help our medicines remain within reach for the patients who rely on them.”

As pricing dynamics and consumer expectations continue to shift, pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly looking for ways to translate affordability strategies into real-world access quickly and at scale. This collaboration underscores GoodRx’s role as a trusted platform for operationalizing complex direct-to-consumer and manufacturer-sponsored programs across insurance types, particularly for established brands navigating loss of exclusivity. By integrating manufacturer pricing directly into a consumer experience already used by nearly 25 million Americans each year, GoodRx helps brands remain competitive, visible, and accessible to patients.

GoodRx’s expanding portfolio includes other manufacturer programs, such as Dexcom G7, Humira® biosimilar ADBM, Lantus®, Ozempic®, and Wegovy®, demonstrating how the platform can streamline the affordability journey and deliver immediate national reach. Together, these programs highlight how GoodRx enables manufacturers to turn access strategies into measurable impact for patients across the U.S.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for prescription savings in the U.S., used by nearly 25 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, PBMs, pharma manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $100 billion on the cost of their medications.

