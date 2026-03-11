Zoox and Uber Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoox and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Zoox purpose-built robotaxis on Uber.

The partnership is planned to launch in Las Vegas this summer and in Los Angeles by mid-2027. The Zoox robotaxis will be available through the Uber app. After launch, Uber riders will have the opportunity to be matched with a Zoox robotaxi on eligible trips. Zoox will continue to offer its service through the Zoox app in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles, in addition to offering rides through Uber.

Zoox robotaxis are unique in that they are not retrofitted passenger cars. Instead, they are built specifically for ride-hailing and designed for comfort, conversation, and connection with friends and family. This is the first time Zoox is partnering with a third-party platform like Uber.

“We are excited to partner with Uber, a company that shares our vision for transforming mobility,” said Aicha Evans, CEO of Zoox. “This partnership is an opportunity to continue advancing the use of autonomous mobility in daily life. Through our collaboration, Zoox will provide a differentiated rider experience to those who already know and love the convenience of riding with Uber."

“The Zoox robotaxi is unlike any other vehicle on the planet – it was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver an extraordinary experience,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “Zoox’s commitment to safety and their advanced autonomous driving technology make them an ideal partner. We’re thrilled to work together to introduce more riders to the future of mobility.”

About Zoox

Based in Foster City, CA, Zoox is reinventing personal transportation–building a safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable future on the road. At the core of its vision is a purpose-built robotaxi that offers the world a better way to ride. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and a focus on the rider experience, Zoox is transforming urban mobility with its comprehensive and cohesive autonomous ride-hailing service. Zoox is an independent subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.